Fight Announcement: Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde set for October 22

Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde is set for October 22, according to the Brit's manager.

The Russian was last in action earlier this month against Joe Smith Jr. Beterbiev destroyed his fellow champion, knocking him out in round two. With the victory, he now has three of the four titles at 175-pounds.

The other championship is currently held by WBA (Super) light-heavyweight titleholder Dmitry Bivol. Despite hoping that fans would get to see a unification title bout next, Bob Arum confirmed following Beterbiev's most recent victory that would not be the case.

Instead, the head of Top Rank stated that Beterbiev would face Anthony Yarde later in the year. In an interview with Boxing News, 'The Beast From The East's' head coach confirmed the fight was on for October 22 at the O2 Arena in the U.K.

Yarde's trainer, Tunde Ajayi, said regarding the fight:

"This is not pursuit of a world title, this is the pursuit of greatness. There's a difference. The fight is good to go, October 22 at the O2 [Arena], and we both want this so much."

See Boxing News' post about Beterbiev/Yarde below:

Eddie Hearn previews Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde

Fans aren't the only ones who would prefer Artur Beterbiev to take on Dmitry Bivol. Eddie Hearn would like to see that as well.

The head of Matchroom Boxing currently reps Bivol, meaning he's got a stake in a possible unification bout. With that being known, he's not exactly a big fan of the upcoming light-heavyweight clash between Beterbiev and Yarde.

Hearn previewed the matchup on The DAZN Boxing Show. It's safe to say that the promoter didn't give his fellow countryman in Yarde much of a shot against the WBC, WBO, and IBF light-heavyweight champion.

The boxing promoter stated that the fight is a total mismatch and not very appatising given the two men's pedigrees. While Beterbiev is a pound-for-pound great, Yarde hasn't fought much top competition.

Blasting the fight between Beterbiev and Yarde, Hearn stated:

“[Yarde is] a nice guy, from London. That’s a mismatch that fight - a total mismatch. Yarde has done around three rounds in 18 months or whatever and he’s a good domestic fighter and had a good fight with Kovalev in Russia. Beterbiev is a different animal."

Watch Eddie Hearn preview Beterbiev/Yarde below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far