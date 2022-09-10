Austin McBroom vs. AnEsonGib full undercard

Social media-influencer boxing will return this weekend as Austin McBroom takes on AnEsonGib in a highly anticipated matchup. The two will square off inside the boxing ring at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles on September 10.

The bout was originally scheduled to take place on July 30 at the Crypto.com Arena. However, it was later canceled as 'Gib' seemed to have faced some trouble getting medical clearance for the fight.

Thankfully for the fans, the bout was rescheduled and fans can look forward to a highly engrossing event this weekend. Apart from Austin McBroom and AnEsonGib, there will be several other influencer boxers fighting on the card as well. That said, take a look at the full undercard below:

Nick Young vs. Jonathan Michael Porter

Le'veon Bell vs. Adrian Peterson

Landon McBroom vs. Adam Saleh

Cory Wharton vs. Chase Demoor

Austin McBroom suggests Jake Paul hasn't been tested inside the ring

Austin McBroom believes that Jake Paul hasn't truly been tested inside the ring just yet. 'The Problem Child' is 5-0 in his boxing career so far and has four knockouts on his resume as well. However, the creator of 'The Ace Family' doesn't seem to be impressed with Paul's feat.

During an interview with TMZ, McBroom spoke about Jake Paul's opponents thus far and suggested that 'The Problem Child' hasn't performed to the best of his ability so far. He said:

“It’s interesting because I feel like we haven’t really seen Jake Paul perform his best, you know. His opponents, I feel like haven’t been much of a match for him for whatever reason, but hopefully we will see it some time soon. We will see how he does.”

Watch the interview below:

While Austin McBroom might be somewhat correct with his assessment of Jake Paul's boxing career so far, it is worth noting that 'The Problem Child' is set to take on Anderson Silva in his next fight. The MMA legend will most certainly prove to be the toughest challenge Paul has taken on thus far, even though he's significantly older than Paul.

That said, it remains to be seen as to whether or not Jake Paul can build upon his resume when he takes on Anderson Silva later this year in October.

