AnEsonGib has announced a new date for his fight against Austin McBroom. The pair were initially set to face each other on July 30 at the Cryto.com Arena, the home of the Los Angeles Lakers. The first fight was scrapped due to 'Gib' not getting medical clearance for the fight and the whole event was in danger of getting scrapped altogether.

However, 'Big Gibber' announced that the fight is back on and revealed a new fight date on Twitter:

"New fight date vs McT***ies September 10th. Social gloves only had a £20 budget for a graphic’s designer, so Austin’s dad made this. So if any YouTuber needs thumbnails hit up my guy @AllenMcBroom"

Both McBroom and Gib have fought before. The pair have been in training camp for a while now since they were preparing to fight on July 30.

Although AnEsonGib has improved drastically since his first fight against Jake Paul, he is nowhere near as technically sound as McBroom is. Just as he did against Bryce Hall, the Ace Family head will use his jab to throw his opponent off his game before connecting with the big shots.

AnEsonGib said Austin McBroom was going around spreading lies about why the fight got canceled

AnEsonGib and Austin McBroom were initially set to fight on July 30 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. However, McBroom announced that the fight was off because Gib was having problems getting medical clearance for the fight. 'Big Gibber' then denied the claims, saying the Ace Family Head was lying about the claims:

"Still can’t believe for two weeks my opponent was running around telling the internet I have a “serious head injury”… Do you know how wild that is for a opponent/promotion company to do?!? The guy clearly didn’t want the fight"

The pair are finally set to fight again and 'Big Gibber' is looking to make a statement against the Ace Family Head. McBroom, on the other hand, is looking to make quick work of Gib and move on to potential money fights against KSI or Jake Paul.

