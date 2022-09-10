Austin McBroom vs. AnEsonGib time in 25 countries: USA, UK, Canada, India, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Kenya, and more 

YouTube boxing will return this weekend as Austin McBroom and AnEsonGib take on each other at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. There has been a lot of hype surrounding this event, not just because it is stacked with various influencers but also due to the fact that the bout was supposed to take place in July.
However, the event was postponed after AnEsonGib wasn't able to get medical clearance. Thankfully for fans, the event was rescheduled soon after 'Gib' was given the all-clear for his second pro-boxing bout.
With the highly anticipated event just a few hours away, let's now take a look at the platforms where you can watch the event live as well as its time across 25 countries.
Austin McBroom vs. AnEsonGib: How to watch it live
The McBroom vs. AnEsonGib event will be broadcast live via Socialgloves.tv in the US. Fans can buy the pay-per-view for $24.99. For fans who want to watch the event live from outside of the US, they can head over to Fite.tv to buy the official pay-per-view for $29.99.
Austin McBroom vs. AnEsonGib: Time in 25 countries
Listed below are the timings for the Austin McBroom vs. AnEsonGib event coverage across 25 countries. The card will get underway at around 9 PM ET (September 10) and the main event is expected to start at 11 PM ET.
USA- 11:00 PM, September 10
Canada- 11:00 PM, September 10
Mexico- 10:00 PM, September 10
Brazil- 12:00 AM, September 11
Argentina- 12:00 AM, September 11
UK- 4:00 AM, September 11
France- 5:00 AM, September 11
Germany- 5:00 AM, September 11
Spain- 5:00 AM, September 11
Ireland- 4:00 AM, September 11
Netherlands- 5:00 AM, September 11
Finland- 6:00 AM, September 11
Russia- 6:00 AM, September 11
India- 8:30 AM, September 11
Singapore- 11:00 AM, September 11
Hong Kong- 11:00 AM, September 11
Japan- 12:00 PM, September 11
Saudi Arabia - 6:00 AM, September 11
Sri Lanka- 8:30 AM, September 11
Bangladesh- 9:00 AM, September 11
China- 11:00 AM, September 11
Afghanistan- 7:30 AM, September 11
South Africa- 5:00 AM, September 11
Kenya- 6:00 AM, September 11
Zimbabwe- 5:00 AM, September 11