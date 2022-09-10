Austin McBroom vs. AnEsonGib time in 25 countries: USA, UK, Canada, India, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Kenya, and more 

YouTube boxing will return this weekend as Austin McBroom and AnEsonGib take on each other at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. There has been a lot of hype surrounding this event, not just because it is stacked with various influencers but also due to the fact that the bout was supposed to take place in July.

However, the event was postponed after AnEsonGib wasn't able to get medical clearance. Thankfully for fans, the event was rescheduled soon after 'Gib' was given the all-clear for his second pro-boxing bout.

With the highly anticipated event just a few hours away, let's now take a look at the platforms where you can watch the event live as well as its time across 25 countries.

Austin McBroom vs. AnEsonGib: How to watch it live

The McBroom vs. AnEsonGib event will be broadcast live via Socialgloves.tv in the US. Fans can buy the pay-per-view for $24.99. For fans who want to watch the event live from outside of the US, they can head over to Fite.tv to buy the official pay-per-view for $29.99.

Austin McBroom vs. AnEsonGib: Time in 25 countries

Listed below are the timings for the Austin McBroom vs. AnEsonGib event coverage across 25 countries. The card will get underway at around 9 PM ET (September 10) and the main event is expected to start at 11 PM ET.

USA- 11:00 PM, September 10

Canada- 11:00 PM, September 10

Mexico- 10:00 PM, September 10

Brazil- 12:00 AM, September 11

Argentina- 12:00 AM, September 11

UK- 4:00 AM, September 11

France- 5:00 AM, September 11

Germany- 5:00 AM, September 11

Spain- 5:00 AM, September 11

Ireland- 4:00 AM, September 11

Netherlands- 5:00 AM, September 11

Finland- 6:00 AM, September 11

Russia- 6:00 AM, September 11

India- 8:30 AM, September 11

Singapore- 11:00 AM, September 11

Hong Kong- 11:00 AM, September 11

Japan- 12:00 PM, September 11

Saudi Arabia - 6:00 AM, September 11

Sri Lanka- 8:30 AM, September 11

Bangladesh- 9:00 AM, September 11

China- 11:00 AM, September 11

Afghanistan- 7:30 AM, September 11

South Africa- 5:00 AM, September 11

Kenya- 6:00 AM, September 11

Zimbabwe- 5:00 AM, September 11

