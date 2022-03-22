"Fought & won in 12 countries" - Ashley Theophane laments training with Floyd Mayweather, reveals next steps

Ashley Theophane has discussed his move forward now that he's in retirement.

'Treasure' retired from the sport of boxing in 2020 following a loss to Sam Eggington. After the loss, Theophane decided to hang it up with a record of 48-9-1. Since his retirement, the Brit has been a bit quiet.

However, he's since decided to return to the public spotlight. First releasing a book last year, he's now discussed his move forward out of the ring in an interview posted to his Twitter account.

The former champion discussed wanting to open up gyms and be a trainer. His goal with his gym business being that he wants to help disadvantaged kids and give back to the sport of boxing. Theophane said:

"I make little goals for myself, this year, I've been trying to push my gym and do more stuff with kids... Hence, right now, it's mostly just kind of trying to push my gym and work with more kids. The sport does so much good work for the community. Seeing as I'm retired now, I'd like to set on that path and work with the young kids."

Watch Ashley Theophane discuss his post-fighting career below:

Now I’m focused on making #MondayMotivaton As a pro fighter, I achieved 50 professional wins. Fought & won in 12 countries. Worked with @FloydMayweather ’s @MayweatherPromo for 5 years.Now I’m focused on making @TreasureBoxing a worldwide brand and working with disadvantaged kids across the world. #MondayMotivaton As a pro fighter, I achieved 50 professional wins. Fought & won in 12 countries. Worked with @FloydMayweather’s @MayweatherPromo for 5 years. Now I’m focused on making @TreasureBoxing a worldwide brand and working with disadvantaged kids across the world. https://t.co/a8QbenjD3F

Ashley Theophane worked with Floyd Mayweather for years

While Ashley Theophane closed out his career in 2020 with a high-profile fight against Sam Eggington, it was without his friend and promoter Floyd Mayweather on-hand.

For years, the two men trained together, and 'Treasure' was signed to Mayweather Promotions in 2013. Following his signing, the-then British champion was quickly pushed to the top of the light-welterweight division. He quickly racked up a good winning streak before being pushed into a fight with Adrien Broner.

The bout was an intense one. 'The Problem' was previously friends with Mayweather, but had a falling out. So, with 'Money' in the corner of Theophane, the two fighters went to war for the WBA (Super) light-welterweight title in April 2016.

Sadly for Theophane, it wasn't his night. He wound up getting outboxed en route to a ninth-round TKO loss. Following the fight, Broner called out Mayweather for a fight that never came to frution. Not long after his loss to 'The Problem', the Brit decided to leave Mayweather promotions.

However, it doesn't appear that the two have any bad blood. The two men are seemingly friends, with the boxers showing respect to one-another on social media from time to time.

