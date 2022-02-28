Watch: YouTube group Beta Squad turn random strangers into "Pro Boxers"

British YouTube group Beta Squad took on the challenge of turning a random stranger into a 'Professional Boxer'. Niko Omilano explained what they were trying to do and what they were competing for in the video:

"Today we're gonna be turning two strangers into professional boxers. They're gonna be competing for one thousand pounds. But we've got to find the strangers first so we've got to split up into two different teams, let's go!"

They split up into two teams, team Alpha and team Beta. Team Alpha consisted of Niko Omilano and Chunkz, and Team Beta consisted of Aj Shabeel, Sharky, and King Kenny. The teams were given two hours to go out and find a stranger. Team Alpha found a man named RG while they were walking around in the market, and decided to choose him as their fighter.

Team Beta went to their nearest gym and found a man named Shamon and decided to choose him as their fighter. They never really trained their fighters for the fight. Instead, they gave them headgear, gloves, and shorts then threw them into the ring for a three one-minute rounds fight. RG started off strong and won the first round, he also looked to be in better shape.

However, Shamon turned the entire fight around in the second and third rounds, connecting with a couple of hooks flush on the head. He won rounds two and three and the judge decided to declare him the winner. Shamon won the challenge and took home £1000.

Beta Squad member King Kenny is preparing to fight Faze Temperrr in a boxing match

In a classic UK vs. USA matchup, Beta Squad member King Kenny is taking on Faze Clan co-founder Faze Temperrr. The fight will take place at the SSE Arena in Wembley on March 5th. With less than a week to go before fight night, the two fighters are ready to go to war and put on a show for their countries.

FaZe Temperrr is taking on King Kenny in London on March 5th at the UK vs USA YouTube Boxing event. IT'S OFFICIAL.FaZe Temperrr is taking on King Kenny in London on March 5th at the UK vs USA YouTube Boxing event. https://t.co/dfMKNwjitL

Both Faze Temperrr and Kenny have been training in boxing for a long time so expect some good fighting on March 5th. Temperrr has trained in MMA as well. Kenny on the other hand, has only trained in boxing and even had a sparring session with KSI before his big fight. It will be interesting to see the level of boxing on display on March 5th.

