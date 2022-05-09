Billy Joe Saunders teases a potential return against Gennadiy Golovkin in the wake of Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol

A photo of a completely different looking Billy Joe Saunders went viral earlier this year, following his loss to Canelo Alvarez. Saunders has kept a low profile since losing to the Mexican.

Since that fight, he has not been active in the ring and appears to have stopped training. However, it looks like his competitive spirit is getting the better of him as he eyes a return to the ring and a potential clash with Gennadiy Golovkin.

Take a look at the tweet by Michael Benson:

The Brit took to his Instagram and posted a poll that had two options, yes and no, alongside a photo of Gennadiy Golovkin. If Saunders is to return to the ring, facing Golvokin in his first fight back may not be the smartest decision. Interestingly, 'GGG' also came back to the ring after a long absence; he recently fought and defeated Ryoto Murata.

Saunders, on the other hand, has gained weight and not trained extensively in a long time. He last fought a year ago on May 8th. Ring rust could prove to be a big problem for the Brit. Instead of challenging the champion directly, he may need a couple of tune-up fights before he is back to his best. It is also unclear whether his his orbital bone injury will prove problematic or not.

Billy Joe Saunders talks about Chris Eubank Jr.'s boxing ability

Billy Joe Saunders is not very impressed with Chris Eubank Jr.'s boxing prowess. Eubank Jr., under the guidance of Roy Jones Jr., has improved as a boxer and has shown a different side to his fight game. 'Next Gen' looks like a more complete fighter with better movement and technical abilities.

However, Saunders, who has fought and beat 'Next Gen', does not believe his boxing skills are that good.

In an interview with IFL TV, he spoke about Eubank Jr.:

"His boxing ability is like that of a baby giraffe. It's not even boxing."

Now that Saunders is looking to make a return to the ring, it's not implausible that he might challenge Eubank Jr. again. Their first fight was a closely contested bout with Saunders winning via split decision.

Take a look at the tweet by DAZN Boxing on Saunders' comments:

DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing Will we see Billy Joe Saunders and Chris Eubank Jr. run it back? Will we see Billy Joe Saunders and Chris Eubank Jr. run it back? 👀 https://t.co/vyu33JbZsM

