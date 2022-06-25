Watch: Blac Chyna reacts to Conor McGregor accepting Floyd Mayweather's rematch proposal 

In a short interview with EsNews, Blac Chyna was informed that Floyd Mayweather had reached out to Conor McGregor and offered him a rematch.

Their first boxing match took place on August 26, 2017 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada at light middleweight. The fight ended with McGregor being defeated by a technical knockout in the 10th round, which extended Mayweather's record to 50-0. At the time, it was recorded as the second highest pay-per-view buy rate in history.

When asked about her opinion on the idea of a second fight between 'Money' Mayweather and McGregor, Chyna stated:

"I'm always down for a rematch."

Her thoughts on who would win, though, were not as concise and she said:

"We'll have to come back to that."

Blac Chyna's boxing match

Blac Chyna recently headlined 'Official Celebrity Boxing,' at Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida on June 11, 2022. The fight card was billed as 'South Florida Rumble' as Chyna battled against another model, Alysia Magen.

In the faceoff, Chyna and Magen got into a heated dispute when Magen name-dropped Kim Kardashian. Magen reportedly stated:

"I'm not Kim Kardashian. I'm going to knock you both out."

This set Blac Chyna off, who shoved Magen and the two then had to be separated by security. During their match, which was refereed by Rashad Evans, Chyna was dropped to the canvas once. However, she made it to the judges' scorecards to find out the winner. Unfortunately, the match was called a draw, which infuriated both boxers.

Chyna urged the score to be checked again, but the decision has remained and neither woman seemed interested in a rematch.

Other celebrity matches on the card included Headkrack vs. Kevin Ferguson Jr. (draw), Cisco Rosado vs. Ojani Noa and Benzino vs. Mark Razor Rizotti (decision win for Benzino). They also featured Kenny Rock vs. Josh Colon (decision win for Rock) and Alberto Ochoa vs. Mike Mazza (KO win for Ochoa).

