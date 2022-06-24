Conor Mcgregor vs. Floyd Mayweather 2: What is the likelihood of the rematch?

According to a report by Fight Hype, Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather are currently in talks for a potential rematch. If what the article suggests is true, then a second showdown between the former five-division world champion boxer and the UFC superstar could come to fruition.

According to Fight Hype, which has historically maintained a close relationship with Mayweather, the former No.1 pound-for-pound boxer is expected to rake in a nine-figure payday for the fight.

The Irishman seemingly accepted the rematch proposition through his social media. While McGregor simply posted an image with two words in the caption, it was enough to set tongues wagging.

However, UFC president Dana White has in the past claimed that the only way for a rematch between the two to happen is if Mayweather steps into the octagon.

In a 2017 interview with Fight Hub TV, boxing promoter Bob Arum stated that the UFC was going for a 50-50 split from McGregor's fight purse. Seeing that the UFC gets a cut of the total revenue generated, another event between the two fighters isn't a pipe dream.

Billed as 'The Money Fight', the first meeting between the two took place on 26 August 2017. The event reportedly sold 4.3 million in pay-per-views and generated a revenue of $600 million.

'Money' won the fight via TKO in the tenth round. The Mayweather fight was also Conor McGregor's first-ever professional boxing bout. McGregor currently holds a pro boxing record of 0-1, while Mayweather has an impressive record of 50-0.

Have Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather been active since their fight?

Since their clash in 2017 at the T-Mobile Arena, both Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor have continued to participate in their respective sports, but not as often as they used to. McGregor resumed competing for the UFC while Mayweather delved into exhibition fights.

Since his pro boxing debut, the Crumlin native returned to the UFC to face Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. McGregor lost in his UFC return via submission in the fourth round.

Even though the fighter bounced back with a winning performance against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in a welterweight debut, the second chapter of McGregor's UFC career has been lackluster.

'Notorious' has lost both his last two fights against Dustin Poirier at lightweight. The fighter also suffered a horrific leg injury at UFC 264, which has left him out of action since July 2021.

On the other hand, Mayweather has had some lucrative exhibition bouts since the McGregor fight. The boxer has taken on Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa, YouTuber Logan Paul, and former sparring partner Don Moore since the 2017 bout. The retired boxer is also scheduled to take on Japanese mixed martial arts fighter Mikuru Asakura in September.

