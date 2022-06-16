A detailed look at Floyd Mayweather's exhibition fighting career 

Since his third retirement from the sport of boxing in 2017, Floyd Mayweather has remained active in the sport of boxing. Not only has he continued to be a big part of boxing through Mayweather Promotions, 'Money' has continued to have in-ring bouts.

Mayweather has been paid handsomely on numerous occasions to have showcases in different regions of the world. Mayweather remains a huge name and one of the biggest stars of boxing even in retirement. Speculation even exists as to who Mayweather will face next in an exhibition. As Mayweather has fought a sparring partner, a YouTuber and a kickboxer, everyone is a possibility as one of Mayweather's next exhibition opponents.

Mayweather has stated that he is willing to continue to pursue exhibition fights and as long ‘Money’ is making money, he is happy.

#3. Floyd Mayweather vs. Tenshin Nasukawa

In 2018, a year after retiring, Mayweather fought Tenshin Nasukawa. Nasukawa was and still is a hugely popular Japanese Kickboxer. At the time of the bout, Nasukawa was undefeated in 27 professional kickboxing bouts and four MMA bouts.

The Japanese fighter had just come off a knockout victory against Amnat Ruenroeng, a former IBF World Flyweight Champion. The fight before was another Knockout, against Muay Thai Champion Wanchalong PK Saenchai. The KO earned Nasukawa the 2016 Knockout of the Year by Combat Press.

Tenshin Nasukawa had just become a star. After defeating a veteran Muay Thai champion, his promotional team believed he could do anything.

On November 5, Rizin announced that Floyd Mayweather would face Tenshin Nasukawa. The rules of the bout or anything else were not specified straight away, but it was confirmed to be a boxing fight. Two weeks later, Floyd Mayweather confirmed that he would take part in a three-round exhibition bout.

The fight was another one of the many mega-events Floyd Mayweather has taken part in. The Saitama Super Arena in Japan was packed with fans to see their countryman face Floyd Mayweather. The bout did not go as those in the arena had hoped. Mayweather was clearly a class above, and it was apparent that Mayweather was a boxer and Nasukawa a kickboxer.

Mayweather knocked his opponent down three times before Nasukawa's corner waived off the fight. Mayweather was laughing from the first bell to the end of the bout. It was a brutal display and not what one would expect from a bout labelled an exhibition.

Tenshin Nasukawa, however, has recovered successfully from the bout. ‘Teipei’ remained a decorated Kickboxer after the fight and is the current Rizin Kickboxing Featherweight World Champion. Nasukawa has never lost a kickboxing bout.

Floyd Mayweather reportedly made $88 million for the bout.

#2. Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul

Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul came completely out of the blue. Logan Paul did have some boxing experience fighting against fellow YouTuber KSI. It obviously was at a much lower level than that of Mayweather or even Nasukawa who had been brutally defeated.

In his two boxing bouts with KSI, Paul had drawn the first one, which was an amateur bout with headguards. The fight was promoted as ‘the biggest fight in amateur boxing history’. The fight itself sold out the 21,000 capacity Manchester Arena in England.

Paul and KSI fought again at the Staples Center in Los Angeles in a professional boxing match. The two headlined a show promoted by Eddie Hearn that featured Billy Joe Saunders and Devin Haney in world championship bouts. Paul lost the bout by Split Draw but did manage to knockdown KSI.

In the build-up to the fight, the size discrepancy between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul was often brought up. Mayweather is 5’ 8 whereas Logan Paul is 6’2. The build-up would however be dominated by Logan Paul’s brother, Jake Paul.

Jake Paul stole Mayweather's cap during one of the press conferences for the fight. The theft led to an altercation and all out brawl with members of Mayweather's and Logan Paul's camps.

Jake Paul was gunning for a fight with Floyd Mayweather and had launched a boxing career of his own. Paul is undefeated in five bouts as a professional and has knocked out every opponent he has faced. Due to his antics, Mayweather was willing to entertain a bout with 'The Problem Child' and it could still take place.

The bout itself between Logan Paul and KSI was rather inconsequential. The fight was scheduled for eight rounds which were not to be scored with no winner to be declared. In a surprise to many, Logan Paul lasted the full eight rounds. Paul did not put up a great deal of offense and neither did Mayweather. Paul would clinch for much of the fight and it looked like Floyd Mayweather was happy to allow him to do so.

Mayweather made at least $65 million for the bout. Logan Paul has said several that he has not been paid in full for the bout yet.

#3. Floyd Mayweather vs. Don Moore

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside Floyd Mayweather decided to hold the ring card during his exhibition fight against Don Moore Floyd Mayweather decided to hold the ring card during his exhibition fight against Don Moore 😅 https://t.co/CDsHpo3vDP

Don Moore is a former professional boxer most notable for being a former sparring partner of the Mayweathers. Moore had an insignificant professional career, but did remain undefeated. The fight seemed more like a parade as opposed to there being malice between the two.

Mayweather-Moore was supposed to launch Global Titans Boxing, a new company that promised to hold events in iconic venues around the world. Floyd Mayweather vs. Don Moore was initially supposed to take place at the Helipad of the Burj Khalifa. The fight was then postponed indefinitely due to the passing of the President of the United Arab Emirates.

In the end, a fight between the pair took place a week later in Abu Dhabi.

The fight seemed every bit an exhibition. Mayweather showed that he was levels above his opponent. In a truly dominant performance, Mayweather spoke to the commentary team during the fight. ‘Money’ also humorously acted as a ring girl in between rounds, dancing and mocking his opponent throughout the bout.

Mayweather reportedly earned in excess of $60 million for what appeared to be a walk in the park.

