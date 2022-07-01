"My passport is ready" - Cheavon Clarke teases fight with Jake Paul

Jake Paul might have lost Tommy Fury as an opponent, but he seems to have gained a potential replacement in Cheavon Clarke.

'The Problem Child' has been out of the ring since his knockout victory over Tyron Woodley in December 2021, so fans are anxious to see him back in the ring.

Earlier this month, Paul announced his return in a re-booked matchup with 'TNT'. However, the fight is now once again in jeopardy. It was reported earlier this week that Fury is unable to enter the United States due to his brother's ties to accused mobster Daniel Kinahan.

Now, the YouTuber-turned-boxer has stated that he's moving on from the Fury matchup on Twitter. At the time of writing, Paul has no opponents set for his return to the boxing ring this August in New York, but he might have one soon.

If it's up to Cheavon Clarke, he will be the one to face Paul this August. The former Olympian turned pro earlier this year, racking up a 2-0 record over that span. On Twitter, the 31-year-old hinted at a matchup with Paul by stating that his passport, unlike Fury's, is good to go.

See Cheavon Clarke's Twitter post hinting at a Jake Paul fight below:

Clarke's manager, Eddie Hearn, seconded the matchup. The head of Matchroom Boxing has a good relationship with Paul, given that their co-promotion of the megabout between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano earlier this year.

The two even previously had a discussion regarding a possible fight between Clarke and Paul. However, the fight never came to frution.

See Eddie Hearn's Twitter post calling for Clarke/Paul below:

Will Cheavon Clarke fight Jake Paul?

Despite Cheavon Clarke's best efforts, there's virtually no chance he will fight Jake Paul.

While some have criticized the YouTuber for not fighting an accomplished boxer yet, he has tried. His bookings with Tommy Fury have fallen through on several occasions now.

While he might still fight an accomplished professional boxer next, there's a gulf of differences between fighting someone like Fury and fighting someone like Clarke. The former Olympian is only 2-0 in his professional career, but he has had an incredibly accomplished amateur career.

Paul might one day be ready for a challenge from someone like Clarke; however, he's likely not taking that fight next, especially not in a short-notice situation like the one he currently finds himself in.

