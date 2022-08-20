Bob Arum declares his aim is to make Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Devin Haney for Undisputed Lightweight Champion

Bob Arum is planning a fight between Vasyl Lomachenko and Devin Haney for the Undisputed Lightweight Championship. However, both fighters must first emerge victorious in their upcoming bouts.

Devin Haney is set to rematch George Kambosos Jr. at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. 'The Dream' outboxed Kambosos Jr. in their first encounter in June to capture a 12-round unanimous decision and become undisputed. The American also extended his unbeaten record to 28-0.

Meanwhile, after nearly a year out of the ring, Lomachenko is reported to return on October 15 against the currently unbeaten Jamaine Ortiz. The Ukrainian has been inactive due to serving in the military against Russia.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Bob Arum has declared that his goal is to make Devin Haney vs Vasyl Lomachenko for Haney's undisputed lightweight world titles, if Haney beats George Kambosos Jr in their Oct 15th rematch and Loma wins his return bout (reported to be vs Jamaine Ortiz on Oct 29th). [ @talkSPORT Bob Arum has declared that his goal is to make Devin Haney vs Vasyl Lomachenko for Haney's undisputed lightweight world titles, if Haney beats George Kambosos Jr in their Oct 15th rematch and Loma wins his return bout (reported to be vs Jamaine Ortiz on Oct 29th). [@talkSPORT]

Arum has made no secret that he would like Lomachenko to have the opportunity to fight for a world title again. Before Kambosos and Haney even faced each other, the Top Rank promoter said the following in an interview with Fight Hub TV:

"Hopefully we can arrange that and I would like to have Lomachenko fight one of these guys for the world title."

Devin Haney is open to fighting Vasyl Lomachenko

Like a true champion, Devin Haney has openly stated that he would like to face Lomachenko in the future. Here's what 'The Dream' said in a previous interview with ESPN:

"I like a fight with Loma. I think Loma is someone who the world will give me my credit, my due for."

Lomachenko is widely considered the best amateur boxer of all time. 'Loma' accumulated a phenomenal record of 396-1 which led to him winning a gold medal at both the 2008 and 2012 Olympics.

Since turning professional, the Ukrainian has continued his legacy by becoming a two-weight division world champion.

Lomachenko has only two losses on his professional record. This includes a controversial defeat against Orlando Salido in 2014. He most recently suffered a loss against Teofimo Lopez where 'Loma' underwent shoulder surgery following the bout.

Haney, on the other hand, is creating his own reputation. At only 23 years old, the American is seen as one of the hottest young talents in boxing besides, being the only current Undisputed Champion in boxing.

