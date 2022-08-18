"I'm here" - Vasyl Lomachenko puts the Lightweight division on notice as he announces his plans to become Undisputed

Vasyl Lomachenko is ready to return to the boxing ring.

'Loma' has been out of action since his lopsided decision victory over Richard Commey in December 2021. Following the win, he was expected to face then-champion George Kambosos Jr. in Australia.

However, the 34-year-old lost out on his title opportunity when his home country of Ukraine was invaded by Russia in February. Following that, Lomachenko decided to enlist in the military alongside friend Oleksandr Usyk. As such, Devin Haney faced 'The Emperor' instead.

Six months later, Lomachenko has finally been cleared to leave the armed forces and resume his boxing career. The former lightweight champion wasted no time in getting a fight booked, as he's now set to face Jamaine Ortiz in October in a pivotal showdown.

The hope is that with a victory, Lomachenko will fight for gold next. Earlier this week, the Ukrainian landed in the United States to begin training and prepare for his return to the ring.

In a video posted by Top Rank, Lomachenko made it clear that he's ready to get back to fighting. He stated:

"I need this chance, I need this fight. Undisputed, undisputed world champion. It's Loma, I'm here in Los Angeles. Thanks to those who follow me, support me, and I can't wait. Stay tuned, see you soon!"

Watch Lomachenko's comments in the video below:

Vasyl Lomachenko discusses his time in Ukraine

Vasyl Lomachenko discussed what it was like being in Ukraine during wartime.

'Loma' was out of the country when the war began earlier this year. Alongside his close friend Oleksandr Usyk, he returned home to enlist in the military. However, 'The Cat' was allowed to leave the country the following month.

Boxing Insider.com @BoxingInsider Ukranian Star Vasyl Lomachenko And Heavyweight Titlist Oleksandr Usyk Return Home To Join Fight Against Russian Military - boxinginsider.com/headlines/ukra… Ukranian Star Vasyl Lomachenko And Heavyweight Titlist Oleksandr Usyk Return Home To Join Fight Against Russian Military - boxinginsider.com/headlines/ukra… https://t.co/wF2rynbxyn

Unlike Usyk, Lomachenko stayed in the military for upwards of six months, and is now just leaving to prepare for his return. The heavyweight champion has discussed his military service at length and revealed that he suffered massive weight loss during his service.

Vasyl Lomachenko has now briefly discussed his time serving. The 34-year-old shared the story of returning home during the war and stated that his perspective on life changed.

In the video posted by Top Rank, he stated:

"Then I come back to Ukraine, it was the second day of war. Yeah, sure, your mind changes. You see a different life, it was a different life. Nobody knows what happened on this day. It's very bad."

