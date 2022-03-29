"The loser is going to cover himself in glory"- Bob Arum has a surprising take on Shakur Stevenson vs. Oscar Valdez

Bob Arum has given his thoughts on the Shakur Stevenson vs. Oscar Valdez fight. According to the Top Rank CEO, there will be no losers in this fight because even the loser of the fight will shine in the limelight. In a Behind the Scenes video for Top Rank Boxing, Arum spoke about the fight:

"You know I'm very proud that both guys have reached this level so that when they're fighting each other it's a big fight. The better guy on April 30th is going to win. Great for the winner and I'm sure the loser is going to cover himself with glory as well. Both of these guys are very prideful and both of these guys have taken the fight not because they had to by any sanctioning body but because they wanted it."

Take a look at the video:

Shakur Stevenson will take on Oscar Valdez in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 30. The Mexican will put his WBC Super-Featherweight title on the line against the WBO Champion Stevenson. This world title unification fight will also see both fighters put their unbeaten records on the line as one of them will most likely walk away with the first loss of their career, unless the bout ends in a draw.

Bob Arum denies racist allegations against Terence Crawford

Bob Arum has spoken about the allegations against him by Terence Crawford. 'Bud' made allegations against the Top Rank Boxing CEO, saying he was racist and did not promote Crawford to the best of his abilities. In a recent interview with FightHype.com, Arum spoke about the allegations:

"I mean allegations that are stupid, I don't even pay attention to it. You can call me a lot of things, you may call me cheap, might call me greedy, if you want. You know there's a debate on that. But don't call me racist, that's like f***ing stupid."

Take a look at the interview:

Arum's allegations have shocked a lot of people in the boxing community. He is one of the oldest and most respected promoters in the world. He began his career promoting Muhammad Ali all the way back in 1966 and has since promoted a lot of boxers of color, including African-American boxers. This is the first time any fighter has made such allegations against the 90-year-old promoter.

