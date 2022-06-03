"He is a true talent" - Bob Arum names Jared Anderson as top heavyweight prospect

Bob Arum has named Jared Anderson as the next big thing in heavyweight boxing. The legendary promoter spoke highly of 'Big Baby' when asked to name the top prospects for Arum's Top Rank promotion.

In an interview with Peter Maniatis of the KO Show, a transcript of which was made available online by Fightnews.com, Arum said he believes that the Ohio-native will soon take over the heavyweight division.

He likewise claimed that none other than WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury gave props to the 22-year-old fighter. He said:

"He has sparred a lot with Tyson Fury. Tyson told me he is the next heavyweight champion. He is a true talent. He is going to be heard of in the heavyweight division."

Anderson sports an 11-0 record, with all his wins coming by knockout. He has been around some of the best fighters in the world, getting tips from Terrence Crawford and sparring regularly with Fury.

Watch Jared Anderson earn a second-round KO win vs. Jeremiah Karpency in 2021:

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside #SmithVlasov Jared Anderson went to work on the body and earned the 2nd round TKO Jared Anderson went to work on the body and earned the 2nd round TKO 👊 #SmithVlasov https://t.co/afMDiztwxt

As for the lighter weight divisions, Arum said Top Rank is looking to develop and make stars out of Keyshawn Davis, Tiger Johnson, Troy Isley, Richard Torrez, and Xander Zayas.

Who is Jared Anderson?

As an amateur, Jared Anderson won the 2017 and 2018 US National Championships. He made his professional debut in 2019 and has already become a promising star in the heavyweight division.

Anderson is coming off a technical knockout win over Canadian Oleksandr Teslenko in December 2021 at New York’s Madison Square Garden. He was scheduled to face Christian Hammer on the Fury vs. Whyte undercard for April 23, but on March 25, it was reported that Anderson pulled out due to injury.

Although he is yet to see action this year, he fought four times in 2021, including a TKO win over Vladimir Tereshkin in October, a KO win over Jeremiah Karpency in April, and a KO victory against Kingsley Ibeh in February.

Standing at 6′ 4″, Anderson has shown promise and vicious punching ability in his young career, which will earn him the right to face the big names in the heavyweight division.

Anderson signed a multi-year promotional contract with Top Rank in September 2019 and made his pro debut a month later, scoring a first-round KO win over Daniel Infante.

Watch the full fight highlights of Anderson vs. Teslenko below:

