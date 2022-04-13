Bob Arum announces that he's cutting ties with Daniel Kinahan-linked promoters

Bob Arum has announced that he's going to be cutting ties with Daniel Kinahan.

Over the years, the head of Top Rank has had dealings with his fellow promoter. Most notably, the two men have helped guide Tyson Fury's career together, helping the heavyweight champion reach superstar status.

Arum has served as 'The Gypsy King's' main promoter, while Kinahan has served as an advisor. In addition to promoting Fury, Kinahan has also helped guide such fighters as Billy Joe Saunders and Josh Taylor.

The two have also co-promoted at times. While Arum controls Top Rank, Kinahan owns MTK Global and helps with the Probellum promotion. All that work together is now over, according to a recent interview that the 90-year-old had with DailyMail.

In the interview, Arum announced that he's severing all ties with his fellow promoter. He said:

"We are not going to deal with Daniel. We will respect the sanctions. We will deal directly with Tyson [Fury] or his lawyer... I wasn't pleased with a number of things he was doing in boxing. I was looking to sever ties anyway."

See DailyMail's story about Bob Arum below:

Daniel Kinahan now wanted by the United States government

Bob Arum's severing ties with Daniel Kinahan comes as no surprise. The controversial promoter is now wanted by the United States.

Kinahan has been a controversial figure in boxing for years. In addition to running multiple boxer careers, he's been accused of drug trafficking and being a mob member. Due to this, Kinahan has been banned from the United States for years.

As a result, he's been forced to work mostly inside Ireland and Dubai. However, his boxing business is now going to take another hit. Instead of just not being allowed in the states, the government is now searching for him.

Earlier today, the United States announced that they are offering a $5 million reward for the arrest of the controversial boxing promoter. Just hours after that announcement, Arum announced that he's ending ties with any business that Kinahan runs.

In the past, Kinahan has denied any sort of wrongdoing and said that the persecutation attempts are just a campaign against him. As of now, the controversial boxing promoter is yet to respond to his latest legal issue.

