Mark Potter passed away at the age of 47 due to stomach cancer.

When it comes to the boxing community, fans and pundits understandably pay attention to the champions and the stars. However, they very rarely pay attention to the fighters who help build the champions and future stars.

Few were better at that job than British journeyman Mark Potter. Standing at 6'1" with a terrifying persona, he helped build many future stars. He famously shared the ring with names such as Michael Sprott and Danny Williams.

Sky Sports Boxing @SkySportsBoxing ON THIS DAY: Williams lands miracle punch🤯



Back in 2000 Danny Williams famously fought on with a dislocated shoulder against Mark Potter and threw an incredible left uppercut

That latter bout was likely the highlight of Potter's career. In October 2000, Williams and Potter faced off with the British Heavyweight Championship on the line. That outing saw 'Brixton Bomber' win by knockout, which helped build him up further. Williams would famously go on to share the ring with names such as Mike Tyson.

Lost in the equation was Mark Potter, who lost that title fight and never held a championship in his career. He retired in 2003 but was admired in the boxing scene. Years ago, he even participated in a charity boxing match with a man with Down's syndrome.

Boxing King Media

"I wanted to make one lad smile, It has made the World smile, So humbled by peoples responses and appreciation" Mark Potter

'Mark in a charity boxing event where he gave (Down syndrome) Danny Mardell a night he will never forget.

REST IN PEACE MARK POTTER

Frank Warren pays tribute to Mark Potter

Few men likely knew Mark Potter better than Frank Warren.

The head of Queensberry Promotions is one of the top figures in the sport. His promotional alliance with names such as Tyson Fury, among others, has him positioned as one of the top promoters in the game.

He was also Potter's promoter. He notably promoted his title appearance against Danny Williams and held great respect for the U.K. journeyman, as many did.

Following the passing of the former title challenger, Frank Warren penned a lengthy tribute letter on social media. In the letter, the promoter has praised Potter. In the face of insurmountable odds, the heavyweight showed heart and courage.

Frank Warren revealed that they would honor his memory and hold a ten-bell salute this Saturday.

See Frank Warren's tribute in the tweet below:

