Boxers warned to deny connections to fugitive Daniel Kinahan if they want to fight on Sky Sports

Leading Sky Sports promoter Boxxer sent a letter to all fighters in the boxing world to confirm that they have no ties to Daniel Kinahan. In order to appear on Sky Sports, prominent boxers are being told to provide confirmation that they are not associated with wanted Irish crime mob boss Daniel Kinahan.

The Irishman has been on the run for some time now, and recently, a reward of up to five million dollars was put out as an incentive by the government for anyone to reveal information that could lead to his arrest.

Below is a photo of the reward poster, courtesy of Twitter:

Deport Daniel @DeportDaniel Daniel Kinahan has a $5million reward on his head for information leading to his arrest.



For context, Osama Bin Laden had a $25million reward on his head Daniel Kinahan has a $5million reward on his head for information leading to his arrest. For context, Osama Bin Laden had a $25million reward on his head https://t.co/P2l0cpUSPX

Sportsmail saw a letter sent by Boxxer, one of the two promotional companies of Sky Sports, requiring boxers to sign a document denying any involvement with Probellum and MTK Global, which recently shutdown due to negative publicity for being co-founded by Kinahan.

The Kinahan family have government sanctions against them and are wanted for several crimes involving murder, arson, drugs, shootings, stabbings, and pipe bomb attacks. Additionally, Daniel Kinahan and his family are allegedly involved in a major drug cartel and have engaged in a gang war between Ireland and Spain, in which 18 people have been murdered. Recently, news has also sparked of a possible war overtaking the streets of Dublin, ordered by the Kinahan gang.

Story continues below ad

Due to Daniel Kinahn's influence in the realm of boxing, the sport has come under heavy scrutiny, and it likely will not cease until the alleged ganglord is found and captured.

Tyson Fury opts to stay out of Daniel Kinahan crime matters

Tyson Fury is one of the most dominant boxing superstars to be seen under Kinahan's wing. 'The Gypsy King' is seen in numerous photos with the alleged crime boss and was represented by his company, MTK Global. However, the two-time heavyweight boxing world champion has decided to stay out of the criminal affairs involving Kinahan, stating:

"It's none of my business."

He has also refused to discuss the recent closure of MTK Global, which occurred amid the sanctions in April.

Sky Sports Boxing @SkySportsBoxing 🗣️ "It's none of my business"



Tyson Fury on Daniel Kinahan links...



🗣️ "It's none of my business"Tyson Fury on Daniel Kinahan links...https://t.co/z3SSnBWoYo

Outside of the one draw he gained in 2018 against Deontay Wilder, Fury is undefeated in 32 bouts. He vowed to retire after he ended Wilder with a knockout in their trilogy match in April. The six-foot-nine heavyweight feels as though he has nothing left to prove in the game anymore. However, he has not ruled out the possibility of exhibition fights or wrestling matches and has teased the idea of fighting UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far