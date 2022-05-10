"Congratulations!" - Dmitry Bivol reacts to Floyd Mayweather betting on him to defeat Canelo Alvarez

Dmitry Bivol has reacted to Floyd Mayweather's big win this weekend, which came courtesy of the Russian's victory over Canelo Alvarez.

Last Saturday night, the WBA (Super) Light-Heavyweight Champion faced off against the Mexican superstar in Las Vegas. Heading into the bout, Bivol was a big underdog and was expected to get steamrolled by Alvarez. Instead, he sprung a massive upset.

The Russian boxed perfectly, landing a home for his jab and dominating the contest. After 12 rounds, Bivol won via a decisive unanimous decision. The bout was Alvarez's first loss since September 2013, when he suffered a defeat at the hands of Floyd Mayweather.

Post-fight, it was learned that 'Money' believed in Bivol to pull off the upset. Despite few backing the Russian to win, Mayweather revealed that he bet on Bivol to have his hand raised.

The former champion posted to Instagram to display a betting slip, showing that he put down $10,000 on the Light-Heavyweight Champion. Bivol has now reacted to Mayweather's bet in an interview with Behind the Gloves.

"Congratulations Floyd! Congratulations to all the guys who bet on me and won today. Yeah, it's great. Congratulations to him."

Watch Dmitry Bivol's interview with Behind The Gloves below:

Floyd Mayweather's rivalry with Canelo Alvarez

Floyd Mayweather's decision to bet against Canelo Alvarez isn't a huge surprise, as the two have had beef for a while.

The two clashed in September 2013, a bout that ended in a wide unanimous decision victory for 'Money'. In the years since that contest, both men have had very different views of the result. While Alvarez has pointed to his young age and inexperience for the loss, Mayweather has reminded his detractors of his own age at the time.

While Alvarez's legend has grown with time, he has gained many comparisons to Mayweather. Although their fighting styles are extremely different, both have had massive success going up against larger opponents and have proven they are all-time greats.

While the former champion didn't discuss Alvarez until his most recent loss, a video recently resurfaced showing his rivalry with the Mexican superstar. At a press conference following Gervonta Davis's win over Isaac Cruz in December 2021, Mayweather said:

"I'm going to tell you the truth about Canelo man, m********* is easy man. I cakewalked him, easy. You all sitting up here and praising this dude, he's nothing. I was almost 40 years old when I cooked this dude, easy."

Watch Floyd Mayweather discuss Canelo Alvarez below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn



[ @ShowtimeBoxing] Floyd Mayweather took aim at Canelo Alvarez during the press conference after Gervonta Davis’ last fight… Floyd Mayweather took aim at Canelo Alvarez during the press conference after Gervonta Davis’ last fight…[🎥 @ShowtimeBoxing] https://t.co/KrbFoUIqCU

Edited by Harvey Leonard