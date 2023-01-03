Boxing legend Evander Holyfield points out issue that can cost Tyson Fury the fight against Oleksandr Usyk

Evander Holyfield believes Oleksandr Usyk's speed will cause issues for Tyson Fury.

'The Real Deal' is a former cruiserweight champion himself. However, in 1988, Holyfield set his sights on the heavyweight division and sought to become an undisputed titleholder in a new weight class.

DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing 31 years ago today Evander Holyfield defeated Buster Douglas for the WBA, WBC, IBF, The Ring & Lineal Heavyweight championships 31 years ago today Evander Holyfield defeated Buster Douglas for the WBA, WBC, IBF, The Ring & Lineal Heavyweight championships 👑 https://t.co/MjTTf6fj2a

In 1990, he accomplished his goal of becoming the unified heavyweight champion by knocking out Buster Douglas. While that win was likely the pinnacle of Holyfield's career, he still had incredible fights with names such as Mike Tyson, George Foreman, and Lennox Lewis.

Over thirty years later, Oleksandr Usyk is looking to do the same thing. A former undisputed cruiserweight champion, became a heavyweight titleholder by defeating Anthony Joshua. He later defeated 'AJ' in a rematch this August.

'The Cat' is currently aiming to face WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury early this year. The winner of the matchup will be crowned the first undisputed champion in the weight class since Lennox Lewis in 2002.

In an interview with iFL TV, Evander Holyfield previewed the heavyweight collision. There, the legend stated that Usyk's speed, above all else, could trouble Fury. Holyfield stated:

"If Fury doesn't make him fight like him, Usyk is going to end up winning because of rhythm issues... It was one of my reasons for going to heavyweight, it was when I realized that he was faster than the others, Usyk told me that he wanted to do what I did when we met on one of my trips and now he is very close."

See his comments below (5:00):

When will Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk happen?

Tyson Fury is expected to fight Oleksandr Usyk in February or March 2023.

'The Gypsy King' is fresh off his knockout win over Derek Chisora last month. The victory put the WBC Heavyweight Champion to 3-0 in his series with 'Del Boy' and set the stage for a showdown with 'The Cat'.

Oleksandr Usyk was in attendance for the heavyweight title fight and had a face-off with Fury afterward. Following the event, the Ukrainian's manager confirmed that they were eyeing the bout for early 2023 in the Middle East.

In late December, Bob Arum, the Brit's promoter, confirmed that the goal was for the fight to take place soon. In fact, the head of Top Rank revealed the two men have already agreed to fight.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk have agreed to fight each other next. Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk have agreed to fight each other next. https://t.co/oziKEuPS7M

As of now, it appears the only thing standing between history is the date and the venue.

