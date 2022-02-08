"It could be the biggest fight in British boxing" - Eddie Hearn talks Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn 

Eddie Hearn has given his take on the rumored U.K. showdown between Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn. The head of Matchroom Boxing is currently promoting Benn and believes that a bout with Eubank Jr. would be the biggest in British boxing.

Both men are coming off massive victories that have gotten the discussion going. Benn is coming off a fourth-round destruction of former WBO Welterweight Champion Chris Algeri. Meanwhile, Eubank Jr. dominated Liam Williams last week in a highly-anticipated showdown.

Hearn has now given his take on the fight to talkSPORT's Michael Benson. While he believes that a fight between the two would be massive, it's not his first focus. This is mainly due to the massive weight disparity between the duo.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Asked Eddie Hearn about Conor Benn vs Chris Eubank Jr: "Benn vs Eubank is a huge fight. It could be the biggest fight in British boxing, just because of the story and the history. But our aim with Conor is to win a world title at 147lbs, Eubank Jr's at 160lbs." Asked Eddie Hearn about Conor Benn vs Chris Eubank Jr: "Benn vs Eubank is a huge fight. It could be the biggest fight in British boxing, just because of the story and the history. But our aim with Conor is to win a world title at 147lbs, Eubank Jr's at 160lbs."

The main reason the fight has been discussed is due to the history between both men's fathers. Both men are two of the most beloved U.K. boxers of all time, and they fought on two occasions.

Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn first fought in 1990, with Eubank picking up the victory via ninth-round knockout. The two rematched three years later, with the fight being ruled a split draw.

Chris Eubank Jr. has targeted a fight with Gennady Golovkin next

While a fight between Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn would likely be one of the biggest British boxing matches ever, it's unlikely to occur anytime soon. While Benn is likely to focus on a getting a title shot next, Eubank Jr. also has a target.

The opponent that Eubank Jr. is looking to face off with next is Gennady Golovkin. The IBF and IBO Middleweight Champion previously shot down a fight with 'Next Gen', but he may be intrigued following his dominant victory over Liam Williams last week.

Following Eubank Jr.'s victory, he once again showed a willingness to fight 'GGG'. However, the Kazakhstani boxer first has business to attend to before fighting the U.K. superstar.

Golovkin is currently set to fight Ryota Murata later this year, with a date to be determined. The two were scheduled to clash last year, but the bout was postponed due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in Japan, where the fight was supposed to take place.

However, if Golovkin is able to get through unscathed, he may soon have a date with Eubank Jr.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by C. Naik