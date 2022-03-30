Tyson Fury adds former heavyweight contender Jarrell Miller to his training camp for Dillian Whyte bout

Tyson Fury recently added Jarrell Miller to his training camp for his upcoming Wembley clash with Dillian Whyte.

'The Gypsy King' is currently set to square off with 'The Body Snatcher' next month in another defense of his WBC Heavyweight crown. In the build-up to the event, Fury has proclaimed that the fight will be his last. It seems that he's doing everything he can to make sure he leaves on a win.

The 33-year-old currently trains with famed boxing trainer SugarHill Steward. Fury is also known for his friendship with fellow top heavyweight Joseph Parker, who assists the champion in training as well. It seems that Fury has decided to add some firepower to his team in the form of another top contender.

TalkSPORT's Michael Benson reported that Jarrell Miller is being brought into Fury's camp as a sparring partner for his next bout. The move has garnered a bit of a mixed reception from fans, as 'Big Baby' has been blasted in public for his use of performance enhancing drugs.

See Michael Benson's tweet below about Tyson Fury's training camp:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Tyson Fury has brought Jarrell Miller into his training camp as a sparring partner to prepare for Dillian Whyte on April 23rd… Tyson Fury has brought Jarrell Miller into his training camp as a sparring partner to prepare for Dillian Whyte on April 23rd… https://t.co/z6ARiXeH3J

Jarrell Miller is looking to return to action later this year

Jarrell Miller has been out of the ring since November 2018 where he scored a knockout win over Bogdan Dinu. It seems the 33-year-old is about to make his return.

Following his win over Dinu, he was given a title shot against then-champion Anthony Joshua. The bout was supposed to be 'AJ's United States debut in Madison Square Garden in June 2019. The build-up between the two got intense and personal.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn



[📽️ The Anthony Joshua vs Jarrell Miller press conference was very heated…[📽️ @MatchroomBoxing The Anthony Joshua vs Jarrell Miller press conference was very heated…[📽️ @MatchroomBoxing] https://t.co/MgiO81wxg8

However, fans never got to see the fight between the two. Miller tested positive for steroids, EPO, and HGH just weeks before the bout. As a result, he was promptly suspended for six months; a short-term suspension because he was a first-time offender.

Miller was then set to make his return in June 2020 against Jerry Forrest. This fight, too, was canceled after he tested positive again. He was then handed a two-year suspension from the date of the positive test, a suspension that he has tried repeatedly to get lifted.

However, the Nevada State Athletic Commission has stood firm on this suspension, even adding a stipulation that Miller has to enroll in a drug-test program to return. With that being said, if the 33-year-old can pass his drug tests, he will be eligible to return this June.

Coaches for the heavyweight contender have indicated that they're looking at Miller fighting this summer. As of now, he has no set opponent or return date.

