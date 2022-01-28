Robson Conceição training with UFC legend Anderson Silva ahead of Xavier Martinez fight

Robson Conceição is set for a showdown with Xavier Martinez this Saturday. In order to prepare for the bout, he's been seen training with an MMA legend. Conceição was seen on Twitter training with former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva. Both men are natives of Brazil, and it's that connection which likely led the two men to train with one another.

Watch Top Rank's post on Anderson Silva's training session with Robson Conceição below:

While many unaware of 'The Spider' may be surprised that he's training with Conceição, he's no stranger to the boxing ring himself. Before Silva began his career in the UFC, he competed twice in boxing, going 1-1.

Following his release from the promotion in 2020, he then decided to once again lace up the boots. 'The Spider' returned to the boxing ring in June 2021 to face off against former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Despite being a massive underdog, the 46-year-old defeated Chavez Jr. by split decision. He followed up the upset win with a first-round knockout victory over Tito Ortiz at Triller Fight Club in September of that year.

Robson Conceição looks to return to his winning ways this weekend

Robson Conceição is back on the comeback trail after losing to Oscar Valdez in a controversial bout in September 2021. The loss was the first of the Brazilian's professional career.

The WBO super featherweight title fight was controversial due to Valdez testing positive for the banned stimulant Phentermine before the fight. Despite the positive test, Valdez was allowed to compete by the Arizona athletic commission. The 31-year-old then went on to defeat Conceição via decision to retain his title.

Conceição is now back in the ring for the first time since that controversial loss. He's now set to take on young prospect Xavier Martinez this weekend. The American is 17-0 in his career thus far, and Conceição is expected to be the biggest test for him thus far.

Martinez is a small favorite heading into their 10 round bout this Saturday. However, given Conceição's track record and the talent he surrounds himself with, it's going to be hard to bet against the Brazilian.

