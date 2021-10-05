Canelo Alvarez's trainer Eddy Reynoso blasts critics for clubbing Oscar Valdez, Ryan Garcia, Andy Ruiz and others under 'Team Canelo'

Canelo Alvarez's trainer Eddy Reynoso recently sat down for an interview with Constantino Garcia for Little Giant Boxing.

In the interaction, Reynoso touched upon various topics, including Alvarez's next fight, the altercation between 'Cinnamon' and Caleb Plant at a press conference and Ryan Garcia's next fight.

At one point, the renowned trainer slammed people who were attempting to club fighters like Oscar Valdez, Andy Ruiz and Ryan Garcia under 'Team Canelo'. Reynoso stated that 'Team Canelo' included himself and the boxing champion.

He claimed that some people were trying to tarnish Alvarez's reputation by pulling out dirt on other fighters that he trains. Reynoso alleged that they then blame it all on Alvarez by grouping them under the same banner.

"We dedicate ourselves to, well, 'Team Canelo', as they all now generalize us as, we dedicate ourselves to - Eddy Reynoso as a trainer, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez as a fighter. We dedicated ourselves to training, we dedicated ourselves to administering the career of Saul... we dedicate ourselves to being in the gym, going to run in the morning, to working and to have our fights. And that's the truth. Oscar Valdez, Ryan Garcia, Andy Ruiz, Frank Sanchez, fighters that I train, I am in charge of training them. They have their chefs. They have their physical trainers. They have their managers. So, 'Team Canelo', as they say, now they want to generalize it for all the boxers there. So, if one boxer loses a fight, if something happens to a boxer, if a boxer does something good or bad, oh, that's one from 'Team Canelo'... So, there are people that, as long as they can hit Canelo where it hurts, who is at the top, try to sometimes tarnish when something bad happens and when something good happens, they don't say anything."

You can listen to the full interview with Canelo Alvarez's trainer Eddy Reynoso below:

Canelo Alvarez's teammate Oscar Valdez recently tested positive for a banned substance called 'phentermine'. Despite that, he was allowed to fight Robson Conceicao in September.

Canelo Alvarez's next fight will take place on November 6

Canelo Alvarez will next be in action on November 6. He will take on Caleb Plant for the undisputed super middleweight championship. The fight will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

