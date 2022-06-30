"Show me $15 million dollars" - Jake Paul names his price to fight Tommy Fury in the UK

Jake Paul has claimed that he is willing to fight Tommy Fury in the UK for $15 million dollars. However, Paul does not believe it is possible to generate such a purse in England and encouraged Fury to sort out his visa for a bout in America.

Paul and Fury were scheduled to face each other on August 6 at Madison Square Garden in New York. This was until Tommy was refused entry to the United States after opting to attend the first press conference with Paul.

Here's what Jake Paul said in a recent social media post:

"I think the Fury family is trying to manipulate something here to make the fight in the UK. Okay, you want me to fight in the UK? Show me $15 million dollars. Here in America we do more pay-per-view buys, we do more ticket sales, and we do more sponsorship... Tommy, you're gonna miss out on the biggest payday of your life because you want me to come to the UK?... You don't have $15 million dollars."

Jake Paul believes Tommy Fury does not want to fight him

During the same Twitter post, Jake Paul expressed his belief that Tommy is trying to avoid fighting him.

"We have spoken to Tommy Fury's lawyers, they are all advising him to go to the embassy to get his visa...Tommy is showing no urgency, he hasn't gone yet, he's not communication with us on what he's doing. Is this another case of Tommy fumbles being scared to fight me? I think that's what it is."

If 'TNT' does pull out of the bout, it will be the second time. Paul and Fury were meant to share the ring last December. However, the Brit withdrew from the contest with less than two weeks to go due to a bacterial chest infection and a broken rib he sustained while sparring.

'The Problem Child' fought Tyron Woodley in a rematch instead and knocked out the former UFC champion in the sixth round with a phenomenal right hook.

It remains to be seen if a solution can be found for the fight between Paul and Fury to go ahead. With the bout set to take place in around six weeks, the brother of Tyson Fury risks losing arguably the best opportunity of his boxing career so far.

