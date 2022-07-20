"We locked in for life" - Adrien Broner issues an apology to Showtime and Al Haymon for abruptly leaving press conference

Adrien Broner issued an apology on Instagram to Al Haymon and Showtime for his antics at the press conference for his bout with Omar Figueroa. ’AB’ left the press conference immediately after joining due to his frustration with the virtual press conference format.

On Instagram, Broner said:

Playas fu*k up and stand up men can own up to a mistake @showtimeboxing @shosports and AL Haymon we locked in for life I love y’all see ya in some weeks let’s go!!!!!! #August20th #AboutBillions …….P.S I meant everything I said doe that press conference on a zoom call blew me like a women in the MGM trying to get picked up for $250

Adrien Broner was annoyed that there was no physical press conference for the bout, and instead the fighters were asked questions virtually. Broner felt like he was being disrespected by not having an in-person press conference.

The controversial exit was the latest of many controversial moments in the American's career. On this occasion, however, Broner has admitted that he was in the wrong and believes that he is doing the right thing by owning up to a mistake.

Throughout his career, Broner has made a lot of enemies due to his antics. Broner’s words have also caused controversy on multiple occasions,. After beating Paulie Malignaggi, Broner said, "I was left with his belt and his girl." Even in the build-up, Broner spoke about his relationship with one of Malignaggi's former girlfriends.

A ‘new’ Adrien Broner will make his return to the ring against Omar Figueroa

Adrien Broner’s trainer GT, a man who also trains Floyd Mayweather, has said that Broner has changed. Broner has apparently become a different person and is more dedicated to the ring.

Watch Broner leave the press conference:

Whether that is true remains to be seen, and fans will first see this on August 20 against Omar Figueroa Jr. Figueroa is a former world champion, winning the WBC Lightweight belt in 2014. Figueroa is coming off two defeats in the welterweight division but will move down in weight for this bout.

Broner himself looks to be more suited to the super lightweight division that this fight will be contested at. Adrien Broner captured world titles at 130,135, 140 and 147 but looked to be a star at the lower weights.

