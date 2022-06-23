Watch: Amateur boxer says she doesn't know Zab Judah while appearing in the boxer's celebrity fight event 

EsNews posted a short video to their YouTube of a young woman making her first boxing appearance as an amateur on Zab Judah's celebrity fighting event card. While being interviewed about this being her first fight, Asia was asked if she knew the man standing next to her, Zab Judah, to which she responded that she didn't.

The MC urged everyone in the room to go home that night and do some research:

"To all you fighters that are fighting tomorrow, go home tonight and Google Zab Judah."

The audience gave Judah a round of applause as the MC continued praising him:

"I told Zab this a long time ago-- there were only two people I felt that could beat Floyd Mayweather; a young Shane Mosley and Zab because of their style."

Judah's boxing event happens tonight at the Globe Theatre Los Angeles in LA, California. Fights are expected to begin at 7pm, and filming for his TV series 'Battle of the Stars', produced by Eleven11 Network, will start at 8pm.

See the full clip here:

Zab Judah's background and record

Zab Judah, a Brooklyn, New York native, was a former professional boxer who competed from 1996 to 2019. Throughout his long career, 'Super' held multiple world championship titles in two weight classes. These include the IBF and WBO Junior Welterweight Titles between 2000 and 2004, the Undisputed Welterweight Title in 2005, and the IBF Junior Welterweight Title for a second time in 2011.

'Super' fought southpaw and had a total of 56 professional boxing matches, with 44 wins, 10 losses, 2 no contests, and 30 knockouts.

His lengthy career gave him the opportunity to fight many of boxing's greatest and most memorable names including Amir Khan, Danny Garcia, Vernon Paris, Paulie Malignaggi, Miguel Cotto, Floyd Mayweather Jr., and Micky Ward.

His final bout was against Cletus Seldin, held at the Turning Stone Resort & Casino in Verona, New York for the vacant NABA Light Welterweight Title. Unfortunately, this would become an unexpected retirement fight for Judah who was stopped in the 11th round of their match. Due to feeling faint after the bout, he was hospitalized and it was found he was suffering from a brain bleed. This injury called for an end to his boxing career.

Judah posted this to his Instagram:

