Floyd Mayweather drops adorable picture with  grandson; Caleb Plant, Adrien Broner, and more react

Floyd Mayweather has a long list of achievements in life in and out of the ring. Becoming a model grandfather is something he could add there now.

In his latest Instagram post, 'Money' shared to his 28 million plus followers an adorable moment with his grandson Kentrell Jr. In the photo, the one-year-old can be seen copying his grandfather while shadow boxing. In the post, Mayweather wrote:

"They say pictures say a thousand words, I guess this one says a million."

He added:

"The torch might have skipped a generation!"

Check out Floyd Mayweather's Instagram post:

Many of Mayweather's followers were delighted with his grandson's charm, with some expressing appreciation for the 45-year-old spending quality time with his family. Among those who reacted to the post were pro boxers such as Caleb Plant and Adrien Broner.

Plant commented a crossed-swords emoji while Broner claimed Kentrell Jr. may become "one of the best" if his grandfather were to train him.

Mayweather has always expressed his love for his family and it is endearing to see him spend quality time with them after dedicating much of his life to training to become one of the best boxers in history. He usually shares loving moments with his grandson, whom he gifted an ultra-luxurious Rolex just months after being born.

Floyd Mayweather's family

Floyd Mayweather has four children: 23-year-old Koraun, 22-year-old Iyanna, 21-year-old Zion, and 19-year-old Jirah, along with his adopted son Devion Cromwell.

While Koraun, Zion, and Jirah were born from Mayweather's relationship with former reality star Josie Harris, Iyanna is the daughter of 'Money' and television star Melissa Brim.

In January 2021, Iyanna and her boyfriend, rapper NBA Youngboy, welcomed Kentrell Jr.

Mayweather, who retired from professional boxing in August 2017, is reportedly in a relationship with social media star and model Gallienne Nabila.

Nabila is a 24-year-old model who enjoys a massive following on Instagram with nearly a million followers. She also has a popular TikTok account. She and Mayweather have an on-and-off relationship, having been rumored to be dating as far back as 2016.

