×
Create
Notifications

"What are these people doing"- Amir Khan calls out the UK government after being robbed

Amir Khan at BOXXER Press Conference
Amir Khan at BOXXER Press Conference
Shivam Khatwani
Shivam Khatwani
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
visit
Modified Apr 20, 2022 07:17 PM IST
News

Amir Khan has called out the government and administration of the UK a day after being held at gun point and robbed off his watch whilst walking in Leyton, East London with his wife. There was no harm done to either Khan or his wife Faryal as the 35-year-old gave up his watch without resistance.

Speaking about the incident during a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Khan urged the government to tighten up security. He also cited how increasingly common incidents like this are becoming:

"After I was robbed, obviously you start hearing other stories or start reading up on other robberies that have happened. I mean it's quite regular, regularly it's happening. So really, you know? I'm having a go at the Prime Minister, the MPs - Member of Parliament and also the Mayor of London, what are these people doing? They need to improve their security and maybe get more police forces out or do something about this because it's not a safe place to live."

Watch Amir Khan's full interview with TMZ Sports below:

Amir Khan lost to Kell Brook on his return to boxing

'King' returned to the boxing ring after more than two years when he took on Kell Brook back in February this year. The highly anticipated grudge match didn't go quite as planned for Khan.

Kell Brook wasn't messing around and walked down 'King' from the first moments of the fight and rocked Khan in the opening round itself. That opening round proved to be a sign of things to come, as Brook would destroy the former champion for the next five rounds.

🚨 𝗞𝗘𝗟𝗟 𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗢𝗞 𝗦𝗧𝗢𝗣𝗦 𝗔𝗠𝗜𝗥 𝗞𝗛𝗔𝗡 🚨#KhanBrook | @Boxxer https://t.co/dgvSqQ5msF
Also Read Article Continues below

The sixth round saw 'Special K' begin by rocking Amir Khan badly again and after a flurry, the referee decided to call the fight. While people assumed that Khan wouldn't return to the boxing ring again, it has since been revealed that he is keen to fight again.

Edited by John Cunningham

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी