"What are these people doing"- Amir Khan calls out the UK government after being robbed

Amir Khan has called out the government and administration of the UK a day after being held at gun point and robbed off his watch whilst walking in Leyton, East London with his wife. There was no harm done to either Khan or his wife Faryal as the 35-year-old gave up his watch without resistance.

Speaking about the incident during a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Khan urged the government to tighten up security. He also cited how increasingly common incidents like this are becoming:

"After I was robbed, obviously you start hearing other stories or start reading up on other robberies that have happened. I mean it's quite regular, regularly it's happening. So really, you know? I'm having a go at the Prime Minister, the MPs - Member of Parliament and also the Mayor of London, what are these people doing? They need to improve their security and maybe get more police forces out or do something about this because it's not a safe place to live."

Watch Amir Khan's full interview with TMZ Sports below:

Amir Khan lost to Kell Brook on his return to boxing

'King' returned to the boxing ring after more than two years when he took on Kell Brook back in February this year. The highly anticipated grudge match didn't go quite as planned for Khan.

Kell Brook wasn't messing around and walked down 'King' from the first moments of the fight and rocked Khan in the opening round itself. That opening round proved to be a sign of things to come, as Brook would destroy the former champion for the next five rounds.

The sixth round saw 'Special K' begin by rocking Amir Khan badly again and after a flurry, the referee decided to call the fight. While people assumed that Khan wouldn't return to the boxing ring again, it has since been revealed that he is keen to fight again.

Edited by John Cunningham