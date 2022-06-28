"I don't think I'll ever let him fight" - Amir Khan says he will never let his son fight

British boxing legend Amir Khan announced his official retirement from boxing in May following his defeat to domestic rival Kell Brook in February. The Brit has experienced some heavy hits in his career.

Many boxers' children have gone into boxing to try and continue their family names in the sport, such as Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr.

Khan, while speaking to iFL TV, was asked if he'd want his son to follow in his footsteps, to which he replied:

"He is strong but I don't think I'll ever let him fight. I want to put him into education, in school and stuff like that. I don't want him to take a punch, he doesn't need to. His dad took all the punches... Nah, I don't want my kid to do it man, it's hard, it's not easy."

Khan then added:

"Making weight is hard, waking up at early hours in the morning, at 6/7 o'clock in the morning to go for a run, being away from your friends and family. I missed a lot of my youth because I was always at the gym, I was always training, I was always in England camps while my mates were on holiday."

The Brit delivered 21 knockouts to his opponents during his professional career, while also facing a knockout defeat five times.

After a hugely successful career as a former fighter, it doesn't look likely that the boxing world will witness another boxer from the Khan bloodline. However, Chris Eubank Sr. was also adamant that his son wouldn't take up boxing but was convinced by Eubank Jr. in the end.

Watch Amir Khan's full interview here:

Amir Khan vs. Manny Pacquiao exhibition fight - Will it happen?

In the aforementioned interview with iFL TV, Amir Khan explained the rumors surrounding himself and Manny Pacquiao in an exhibition fight.

The Brit told the interviewer:

"A friend of mine got a phone call from Freddie Roach to say that 'listen, we want to get a fight now that Manny [Pacquiao] didn't win the elections, let's do an exhibition or maybe even a proper fight.'"

The Brit then shut down the story by saying:

"I'm not going to chase something. I heard it and kind of laughed about it."

The Filipino, who is now 43-years-old, retired from his legendary boxing career following his defeat to Yordenis Ugas last year. He then ran for president but was unsuccessful and is now eyeing an opponent for an exhibition bout.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far