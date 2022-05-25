"When I start cracking your glass jaws, none of you will like it" - Anthony Joshua rips into a group of students

An enraged Anthony Joshua was recently seen speaking to a group of students from Loughborough University. Joshua started training at Loughbrough University following his defeat to Oleksandr Usyk.

The altercation reportedly started as a group of students were heckling Joshua from the comfort of their dorms. The former Unified Heavyweight Champion took exception and stormed into the flat. The video appears to be a section of a larger interaction between Anthony Joshua and the students.

In an explosive rant, Joshua said:

“When I start cracking your glass jaws none of you will like it. When your jaws start breaking and people start chasing you out of this uni none of you will like it. Watch your mouth because you don’t know who you're talking to sometimes.”

Watch the video here:

Joshua was being accused of ducking Lineal Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury by the students. For a long time, fans have called for a bout between the two British heavyweights.

After Anthony Joshua lost his Heavyweight Championships to Oleksandr Usyk, the general consensus has been that Tyson Fury is the king of the division. Regardless, the former Olympic gold medalist remains a star and, as seen in the video. is very intimidating.

Anthony Joshua has had somewhat of a rebrand following his loss to Oleksandr Usyk

The defeat to Oleksandr Usyk, was the second of the Brit's Career. The first defeat came when Joshua was unexpectedly beaten by Andy Ruiz Jr. in 2019. Joshua was knocked down on numerous occasions during the fight before the referee stopped the bout.

Joshua, however, handled the defeat with class and remained his usual self.

Watch Anthony Joshua react to the first professional defeat of his career:

'AJ' has also dropped long-term trainer Robert McCracken. McCracken had been with Joshua throughout his professional career. Joshua spent time with numerous different trainers including Eddy Reynoso, Virgil Hunter and Ronnie Shields. In March, Joshua announced that Angel Fernandez would be his coach going forward.

Despite the change of fighting persona, Joshua remains engaged in philantropic activities. In December 2021, Joshua launched the 'Clean Hearts Community Foundation' to help support the youth of Watford. Joshua has also recently sent support to a young bullying victim.

Joshua is set to take on Oleksandr Usyk in a much anticipated rematch soon. Details have not been announced yet, but the fight is likely to take place on July 23 in the Middle East.

