Anthony Joshua says every fighter should experience working with new trainers

In an interview with Gareth A. Davies, Anthony Joshua discussed switching trainers. When asked if there was anything that has changed about the way he is working with his new trainer, Robert Garcia, that is different than before, 'AJ' stated:

"Nothing. I think all fighters should experience training with new trainers. I think it's important for growth. I don't think you should ever hold yourself subject to one trainer for your whole career. That's just my opinion."

He went on to state that it wasn't about cutting ties or having bad blood with former trainers. Instead, it's about the opportunity to learn new things and find what suits him as a fighter:

"It's not a thing where you're disrespecting anyone, but it's a thing about growth. You have to try to experience new things, see what you like from other people if you have the opportunity. That's just what it was, it was time for me to grow as a fighter."

AJ posted these photos of his open workout in Saudi Arabia:

Watch the full interview with Anthony Joshua here:

Anthony Joshua wants Tyson Fury after Usyk rematch

In his interview with Gareth A. Davies, Anthony Joshua revealed that he wants to face 'The Gypsy King' after he beats Oleksandr Usyk.

When asked if he was interested in facing Tyson Fury in what Eddie Hearn has called the biggest fight in boxing history, Joshua stated:

"100%. I think that's one that we have to have, but however he [Fury] feels is how he feels."

He sent Tyson Fury a well-wishes message at the end of his interview. 'AJ' stated that he hopes Fury, his family, and his father are all doing well and that he respects all he has done and achieved in the world of boxing.

Tyson Fury has claimed he will not return to the ring unless he is offered at least half a billion. If he does not get that, then Fury has been adamant he will stay retired and only do exhibition matches here and there.

Joshua posted this faceoff between him and Oleksandr Usyk:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far