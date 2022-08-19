Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2 latest betting odds - Who is the favorite? 

The much-anticipated rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua is only a day away. The WBA, WBO, IBF, IBO and Ring Magazine World Heavyweight Championships will be on the line on August 20 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The preparations for the bout are over, and all press conferences have taken place. The weigh-ins have concluded and there is nothing left but for the boxers to fight.

Oleksandr Usyk will enter the bout as the favorite. The bookmakers believe that the Ukrainian is likely to retain his titles against the Brit. Betfair are offering odds of 1/2 (-200) for an Usyk victory, which means that an Usyk win has an implied probability of 66.7%.

The most likely outcome of the fight, according to the latest odds on Betfair, is an Oleksandr Usyk victory via stoppage. A stoppage win for the Ukrainian is priced at 13/8 (+163). Usyk via points can be obtained at 9/4 (+225).

The same bookmaker is pricing a Joshua victory at 7/4 (+175). These odds imply that the probability of Joshua becoming a three-time heavyweight champion is 36.4%. Betting odds for a Joshua win via stoppage are 11/4 (+275). A decision win for the Brit is considered to be less likely and is offered at odds of 7/1 (+700).

Anthony Joshua is predicted to come out agressively against Oleksandr Usyk

Most fans and experts believe that Anthony Joshua must try to knock Oleksandr Usyk out. In the first fight, the conservative game plan employed by Joshua was largely ineffective as the Ukrainian scored a unanimous decision victory. Usyk, the former Undisputed Cruiserweight Champion, is considered a superior boxer to 'AJ'.

Joshua will try to use his size advantage in the rematch. The Brit has always fought at heavyweight and is three inches taller than his opponent. At the weigh-ins, Joshua tipped the scales at 244.5lbs compared to Usyk’s 221.5lbs.

The weights, however, are similar to the first fight. Usyk was rumored to have undergone a size transformation to come in bigger for the rematch. In Joshua-Usyk I, Joshua weighed 240lbs whereas Usyk was 221.25lbs.

