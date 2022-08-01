"Use your physical weight" - Shane McGuigan states what Anthony Joshua needs to do to defeat Oleskandr Usyk

Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk are set to have a rematch for three of the four world championship belts in August. Much of the boxing world has voiced their opinion on the fight, and the latest to do so is Shane McGuigan.

McGuigan said:

“He [Anthony Joshua] is going to have to make it a competitive fight early on, he is going to have to get straight in on him. He can't stand back, he can't try play jab-for-jab, he is going to get in and get physical on him, a bit like Chris Billam-Smith did with Isaac Chamberlain, get straight in on him, tire him out. You don’t have to necessarily punch in there, lean on him, pull him, use your physical weight.”

In his career as a trainer, Shane McGuigan has shown that he is capable of masterminding a boxer's rise to a world championship. Carl Frampton was one of McGuigan's biggest success stories, as the best days of Frampton's career were under the tutelage of McGuigan.

Josh Taylor began his career with McGuigan and won the World Boxing Super Series with him.

Anthony Joshua’s trainer Robert Garcia has echoed the same sentiment as McGuigan. Garcia also believes that Joshua must try to use his physical attributes. 'AJ’ is a more natural heavyweight and a bigger man than his opponent.

Shane McGuigan acknowledged the huge challenge that Anthony Joshua faces in Oleksandr Usyk

Whilst McGuigan has laid out what Anthony Joshua needs to do, he made it clear that it will not be easy.

McGuigan added:

“Easier said then done, I'm sitting here, you know, on a bench saying it. I'm not getting hit by a 17/16 stone man in Usyk, a southpaw with great distance control, great angles, great variety variation of punches, but if you are going to do it, you have to give it your all."

The task facing Joshua on August 20 will not be easy as Oleksandr Usyk is an accomplished fighter. The Ukrainian has not tasted defeat as a professional, and has managed to win world titles at both cruiserweight and heavyweight.

In arguably the toughest fight of Usyk’s career he faced Mairis Briedis. Briedis was strong on the inside and managed to back Usyk on the ropes in the early rounds. Joshua will likely be hoping to employ a similar approach in the rematch, but will hope he can do one better than Briedis, who was on the wrong side of the judges' scorecards.

