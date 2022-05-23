×
"He might stop Benavidez" - Antonio Tarver shows his faith in Canelo Alvarez 

Antonio Tarver (left, @antoniotarver), Canelo Alvarez (center, @canelo), David Benavidez (right, @benavidez300) [images courtesy of Instagram]
Damia Freehill
Modified May 23, 2022 07:19 PM IST
In an interview with FightHype, Antonio Tarver shared his thoughts about a matchup between David Benavidez and Canelo Alvarez. He had this to say:

"He's tailor-made for Canelo. Tailor-made. He's going to be in range for all that hot sh*t. All of it, to the body and to the head."

When asked who he believes is the biggest threat for Canelo at 168, Tarver stated that it is whoever Canelo believes is the biggest threat:

"When you look at David Benavidez, he doesn't have the movement to really negate what Canelo brings to the table. He ain't as big as Bivol, he doesn't have the technical skills Bivol has. That's a different fight altogether. He might stop Benavidez."

Following his win over David Lemieux, David Benavidez is making another run for a 168 pound title. Considering Canelo Alvarez is the Undipsuted Super Middleweight Champion, it's possible fans will see the two meet in the ring sooner rather than later.

Watch the full clip here:

Who will Canelo Alvarez face next?

It was revealed that Canelo Alvarez will be returning to the boxing ring on September 17, 2022, but an opponent has yet to be named. It is currently thought that either a rematch with Dmitry Bivol or concluding the trilogy with Gennadiy Golovkin will be announced.

Canelo had also teased at the idea of having a superfight with Oleksandr Usyk, who is currently training for his fight with Anthony Joshua. If that is on the cards, it won't be anytime in the near future.

David Benavidez, now in the prime position for a title challenge, had harsh words for Alvarez, who is jumping around at different weights. He suggested 'Cinnamon' vacate the belt to allow others to fight for it.

During an interview with FightHype for his fight with David Lemieux, Benavidez stated:

"If he's not gonna give either of us a chance, he's going to have to vacate."

It was not stated at what weight Canelo's return will be at.

Watch the interview here:

Edited by John Cunningham
