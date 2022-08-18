Olympic silver medalist Ben Whittaker makes bold claims ahead of his fight on the undercard of Joshua vs. Usyk 2

Olympic silver medalist Ben Whittaker will have his second professional fight on the undercard of Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua. Whittaker is confident about his upcoming bout and believes he is destined for greater things.

Speaking about his next fight with Petar Nosic, Whittaker said:

“My fight... let’s forget about that because we will win that one.”

Watch Ben Whittaker speak at the press conference here:

Croat Petar Nosic (6-0) is so far unbeaten in his professional career. However, Whittaker is looking past his opponent.

Whittaker's 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games journey brought the fighter much attention. When Whittaker won a silver medal at the games, he expressed his disappointment and claimed he felt like a failure.

Whittaker refused to wear the silver medal at the medal ceremony. The reaction garnered a mixed response from the public and fans on social media.

Whittaker is trained by SugarHill Steward, the trainer who masterminded Tyson Fury to two TKO victories against Deontay Wilder. Steward is an accomplished trainer, and Whittaker has a decent amateur pedigree. As such, big things are expected of the British prospect.

Ben Whittaker is a divisive figure after one professional bout

Since his professional debut last month, Whittaker has already become a divisive figure. Whittaker has an outspoken personality and has dismissed his opponents. Likewise, in that first fight, Whittaker enjoyed himself in the ring and looked to put on a show for the fans.

Watch his post-fight interview:

Sky Sports Boxing @SkySportsBoxing

"Sweeter than a donut!!"



Ben Whittaker is pure entertainment 🤣 "Nobody in jean shorts is beating me!""Sweeter than a donut!!"Ben Whittaker is pure entertainment 🤣 "Nobody in jean shorts is beating me!" 👖"Sweeter than a donut!!" 🍩Ben Whittaker is pure entertainment 🤣 https://t.co/OPz11W58y9

Whittaker continued to express his confidence at the press conference for Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua and added:

“I am just treating this situation as an experience for me, you know, I believe I will be fighting for those belts one day. I just want to see what the fighters go through and the magnitude of this fight it is great to be here. But not being funny looking at some of the kids on this undercard, you needed someone like me here!”

Whittaker was sitting amongst the other fighters In the undercard but had no reservations in criticizing them.

The undercard has been often criticized, considering the magnitude of the bout. The biggest bout on the card is the IBF Final Eliminator between Filip Hrgovic and Zhang Zhilei. Former WBA Super Middleweight champion Callum Smith is also in a WBC Final Eliminator against Mathieu Bauderlique.

