"He’s looking sensational" - Eddie Hearn claims Bivol can be the toughest fight of Canelo Alvarez's career outside Floyd Mayweather

Eddie Hearn has suggested that Dmitry Bivol might just be the toughest opponent Canelo Alvarez has ever faced in his career with the exception of Floyd Mayweather.

The pound-for-pound king is set to square off against the WBA Light-Heavyweight Champion Dmitry Bivol on May 7th. While the Mexican looks set to get his hands on a world title in a fifth weight class, Eddie Hearn has suggested that Bivol will most certainly not be an easy outing for 'Cinamon'.

Canelo Alvarez on the reflex bag training for Dmitry Bivol on May 7th…

During a recent episode of the DAZN Boxing Show, Eddie Hearn said:

"I’ve got to tell you, I’m not even talking about Canelo Alvarez against 'GGG' until this Bivol fight is over. I saw clips of Bivol, he’s looking sensational on the pads, his footwork, his movement, his punching power. I’m telling you now, this may be the toughest fight of Canelo Alvarez’s career outside of Floyd Mayweather. This is a really tough fight."

Timothy Bradley suggests Canelo Alvarez will not be able to stop Dmitry Bivol

Former pro-boxer Timothy Bradley thinks the pound-for-pound king will not be able to knock out Dmitry Bivol come May 7th. It is worth noting that Alvarez is moving up significantly in weight against a much bigger fighter in Bivol.

During a recent interview with FightHype, Timothy Bradley said:

"This guy is a lot stronger than Billy Joe Saunders. He punches harder, he has a right hand, a great boxer, great footwork, he can get in and out, and he can punch. The only problem is he's got to stay off the ropes... I don't see Canelo stopping this guy. I really don't, and if he does stop him, there's no denying Canelo his spot in legacy in my opinion. Because now he's going to move forward and face Golovkin."

Watch Timothy Bradley's full interview with FightHype below:

While Alvarez might not be able to stop Dmitry Bivol, the highly anticipated Light-Heavyweight bout will be a sight to behold.

If and when Alvarez is able to defeat Dmitry Bivol, fans can expect to see a trilogy bout between the Mexican and Gennadiy Golovkin take place in September this year.

Golovkin is coming off a ninth-round TKO victory against Ryota Murata and will be looking to avenge his 2019 loss against the pound-for-pound king.

