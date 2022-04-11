"I don't see Canelo stopping this guy" - Tim Bradley on Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol and Gennadiy Golovkin

Tim Bradley thinks Canelo Alvarez will not be able to knock Dmitry Bivol out on May 7. Alvarez and Bivol are scheduled to fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with the WBA Light Heavyweight Championship on the line. A victory for the Mexican superstar will allow a trilogy fight to take place against Gennadiy Golovkin in September.

Here's what Bradley said in a recent interview with Fight Hype:

"This guy is a lot stronger than Billy Joe Saunders. He punches harder, he has a right hand, a great boxer, great footwork, he can get in and out, and he can punch. The only problem is he's got to stay off the ropes... I don't see Canelo stopping this guy. I really don't, and if he does stop him, there's no denying Canelo his spot in legacy in my opinion. Because now he's going to move forward and face Golovkin."

Watch Tim Bradley's full interview with Fight Hype below:

Tim Bradley backs Canelo Alvarez to knock Gennadiy Golovkin out

Bradley continued by expressing how he thinks Canelo Alvarez will stop Gennadiy Golovkin in the later rounds if they fight in September. The former WBA Welterweight Champion also believes that fighting at 168lbs will make 'GGG' slower in the ring:

"I think it's gonna slow him down, it's a different animal, first fight at 168 pounds... it's a different animal. Canelo Alvarez has fought at that weight and 175 so I see him beating him, I see him stopping him late."

Golovkin is coming off a ninth-round stoppage victory over Ryota Murata on April 9. Despite the Kazakh struggling in the early rounds from Murata's body shots, he dominated the fight from the sixth round onwards.

Watch the fight highlights of Gennadiy Golovkin vs. Ryota Murata below:

It remains to be seen if Golovkin can be competitive against Alvarez. The majority of experts felt 'GGG' won their first fight, and their second bout was also a close encounter.

However, the two pound-for-pound superstars last met in the ring four years ago. 'GGG' recently turned 40, whereas the Mexican is still in his prime at the age of 31.

Edited by Aziel Karthak