"I want my rematch" - Caleb Plant wants to earn his way back to rematch with Canelo Alvarez

Caleb Plant badly wants to fight Canelo Alvarez again and he's ready to work for it.

'Sweethands' first met the Mexican superstar in November 2021. The build-up to the fight was intense, with the two notably brawling at a pre-fight press conference months before the bout. While Plant was a massive underdog going in, he showed his skill when he got in the ring.

The early rounds of the bout were dominated by Plant's jab and fast hands. However, the Mexican wore him down over the course of the contest. The contest eventually came to a close in the 11th frame after two knockdowns by Alvarez clinched the victory.

Plant is now looking to make a return to the ring later this year for his first bout since the loss. In an interview with Tha Boxing Voice, he noted that he wants to fight Alvarez again in the future.

Plant said he wants to earn a rematch and he'll fight anyone to make the second installment happen.

“I want my rematch with Canelo and if he says that we need to get to fighting each other, which I planned on doing anyways, but if I have to beat every other top super middleweight in the division to get my rematch then that’s what I’m gonna do."

Watch Plant's interview with Tha Boxing Voice below:

Caleb Plant is likely to face Anthony Dirrell next

Caleb Plant noted that he's willing to fight anyone to get back to facing Canelo Alvarez. It seems that he may soon have his next target.

The former IBF Super-Middleweight Champion was reportedly in talks to face David Benavidez in May. But for whatever reason, that fight fell apart. Benavidez has instead been linked to a bout with David Lemieux that same month.

Instead of facing Benavidez next, Plant is expected to face off against Anthony Dirrell. 'The Dog' is currently coming off a victory over Marcos Hernandez on the undercard of Plant's bout against Alvarez last November.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Caleb Plant vs Anthony Dirrell has reportedly been agreed to take place next. It's claimed that the plan is for the winner of Plant vs Dirrell to face the winner of David Benavidez vs David Lemieux later this year. [According to @BoxingScene] Caleb Plant vs Anthony Dirrell has reportedly been agreed to take place next. It's claimed that the plan is for the winner of Plant vs Dirrell to face the winner of David Benavidez vs David Lemieux later this year. [According to @BoxingScene]

The early expectation is that the winner of Benavidez vs. Lemieux and Plant vs. Dirrell fights will meet soon after. As of now, there's no set date for the latter bout. However, Plant has noted that he's looking at a return in the late summer.

Fans of 'Sweethands' should be receiving an announcement of his next move in the days to come.

Edited by Harvey Leonard