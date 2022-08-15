"Nothing" - Callum Smith's trainer on what he knows about opponent Mathieu Bauderlique on Anthony Joshua vs. Olekasander Usyk II undercard

Callum Smith’s trainer Buddy McGirt was speaking to the media ahead of Smith’s return to the ring on the undercard of Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk II. ‘Mundo’ will face Mathieu Bauderlique on August 20.

In an interview with iD Boxing, McGirt said:

“Who is that? Nothing, I believe that my personal opinion is that I let them worry about us. I know what we have to do and I know what can and can not do. So I am not going to sit and study him, we have trained to make adjustments, we have trained for everything. The key is to get in there, see what he gives you and make the adjustments from there.” [sic]

Watch the interview here:

Callum Smith will come up against French European Light Heavy Champion Mathieu Bauderlique at the Jeddah Super Dome on August 20. McGirt believes that his fighters should let the opponent worry about them instead of the other way around. At the end of the day, the main thing is to adjust during the fight if things are not going to plan.

In the first fight that McGirt and Smith were together, ‘Mundo’ would get a highlight-reel KO over Gilbert Castillo Rivera. Smith got a stoppage victory in the second round of the bout, so the pair have not had much in-ring time together. McGirt, however, suggested that the main goal for a fighter is to get to the win and fighters do not need to go round after round in a live-fight situation to get better.

Callum Smith will be hoping to revitalize his career

Callum Smith has been fairly inactive in recent times. Smith only fought once in 2021, on the undercard of Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksander Usyk 1. The year prior, Smith had just one fight, against Canelo Alvarez.

The best victory of Smith’s career was arguably in Jeddah, where his next fight will be. In the final of the Super Middleweight World Boxing Super Series, Callum Smith faced Goerge Groves. Smith would win the bout via a seventh-round stoppage.

Watch Smith vs. Groves below:

Since that moment, ‘Mundo’ has not been able to capitalize on his success. In the next fight, Smith would stop the unillustrious Hassan N’Dam N’Jikam. N’Jikam is a fighter who has six losses to his name and usually tastes defeat in the biggest fights that come his way.

Smith would then face John Ryder. Most fans watching the fight felt that Ryder was robbed of the win, as Smith was handed the victory via unanimous decision. The judges scored the bout, shockingly, in favor of smith with bizzare scorecards that read 117-111 and 2x 116-112.

Following his controversial victory over Ryder, Smith would go on to face Canelo Alvarez. Canelo would dominate the bout and Smith looked like a shadow of the his former self. Hopefully, the Brit can turn things around at Jeddah.

