'My best performances are still to come' - Callum Smith discusses July return

Callum Smith is set to return later this year on the undercard of Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2. He feels prepared to show what he's been working on during his layoff.

'Mundo' has been out of the ring since September 2021, when he recorded a brutal knockout victory over Lenin Castillo. The win was an important one, as it was his first fight up at light-heavyweight. The former Super-Middleweight Champion decided to move up after a humiliating defeat to Canelo Alvarez.

The defeat to Alvarez aside, Smith has an impeccable record. Boasting a 28-1 professional slate, the Liverpudlian holds wins over names such as John Ryder, George Groves, and Rocky Felding. Despite holding many impressive victories under his belt, he still feels he's improving.

Smith discussed his return in an interview with BoxingScene. He confirmed his intentions to continue boxing at 175 pounds, and also showed confidence that his best is truly to come.

“It’s a lot easier than making 168. I’m even big for 175 but it’s a lot easier than getting down to a lower weight. I think I showed my power stayed with me even at the higher weight... I’m improving more each day and still believe some of my better performances are still to come."

See Callum Smith's interview with BoxingScene below:

Can Callum Smith win a title at light-heavyweight?

Callum Smith is only two years removed from being the WBA (Super) and The Ring Super-Middleweight Champion, and it feels like a century.

'Mundo' lost his titles in a lopsided unanimous decision defeat to Canelo Alvarez in December 2020. Despite some believing that his size and punching power would be enough to upset the Mexican superstar, it was instead one-way traffic.

After the defeat, Smith decided it would be best to move up in weight and fight at 17 pounds. Now one fight into his journey up at light-heavyweight, the big question remains, will he be able to find gold in his new weight class?

As of right now, the division is very much a top-heavy weight class. Dmitry Bivol, Artur Beterbiev, and Joe Smith Jr. currently hold all the titles in the division, and the latter two are set to fight next month in a unification bout.

Bivol himself is also likely to rematch Canelo Alvarez later this year. While Callum Smith may find himself in a title fight at some point, it likely won't happen for a while. However, he does hold the skill to earn the opportunity down the line.

