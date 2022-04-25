"They paid him nothing" - Canelo Alvarez's brother recalls the time Canelo almost quit boxing

Canelo Alvarez almost quit boxing just after he started his career, according to his brother Gonzalo Álvarez Barragán. Canelo began his professional career in Mexico as a teenager.

In the latest episode of Canelo Unwrapped, by DAZN, the Mexican P4P king's brother recalled when Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez almost quit boxing:

"There was a moment when he was considering quitting boxing, because, I remember, they paid him almost nothing when he started. Sometimes they would pay him forty dollars and the rest in tickets for him to sell. If he'd sell them he would make a bit of money, if not, that was his problem. He wanted to buy a car so he'd say, 'I'm going to look for a job.' He was losing his patience."

His brother Gonzalo Álvarez Barragán was the one that convinced him not to quit because Canelo Alvarez had something nobody else had. He was a red-headed Mexican who was very talented. Luckily for the boxing world, Canelo heeded the advice of his elder brother and stuck to boxing. He has grown to become one of the biggest draws in the sport, even breaking in-attendance records amidst the pandemic.

Canelo Alvarez has only one thing on his mind right now: to keep making history in every fight.

Canelo Alvarez recounts the time he was almost kidnapped as a child

The Undisputed Super-Middleweight Champion of the world recalled an incident when he was almost kidnapped. Canelo grew up in Mexico, and in an interview with Graham Bensinger, he recalled his harrowing experience while on the bus in Mexico:

"Imagine, a five-year-old boy. And I said, 'This is strange, she's following me, she's following me.' So when I was almost there, close by, my brother came out and I said, 'This lady is following me.' So he said, 'Run' and I started running, and I fell because there were a lot of people. And she grabs me by the foot and my brother tried to ger her off me and she bit my brother."

Luckily, Canelo reached the popsicle store near his house and called out for his dad to help him because the lady was trying to kidnap him. The police were called and the woman claimed that the child was hers and that they had stolen him from her in the US.

