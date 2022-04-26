×
"Nobody can beat me right now" - Canelo Alvarez confident ahead of Dmitry Bivol fight

Canelo Alvarez feels he's in his prime ahead of his return.
Josh Evanoff
Modified Apr 26, 2022 02:25 AM IST
Canelo Alvarez believes there are no fighters on the planet who can beat him at the moment.

The Mexican superstar is set to return next month against WBA (Super) Light-Heavyweight Champion Dmitry Bivol. The bout will be Alvarez's first since he unified the super-middleweight title with a knockout win over Caleb Plant last November.

The 31-year-old is presently viewed as the greatest boxer on the planet, and it's hard not to see why. Alvarez is currently riding a 15-fight unbeaten streak. During that stretch, he's defeated names like Gennadiy Golovkin and Sergey Kovalev.

With many fans believing that Alvarez is unbeatable at this current stage of his career, the superstar has revealed that he feels the same way. The four-division champion spoke about his mindset going into his showdown with Bivol on the Boxing with Chris Mannix podcast.

Alvarez opined that he has more motivation than he did when he started his career. The Mexican said:

“It’s boxing, but nobody can beat me right now. I feel in my prime, and no disrespect to other fighters. There’s some great fighters. But I feel in my prime. I feel strong. I feel in my best... Maybe [I have] more [motivation than 10 years ago]. Even more… I want to still be on this level to be the best fighter, so maybe I’m more motivated right now.”

See Alvarez's interview below:

NEW #BWCM on @TheVolumeSports: @MikeCoppinger from the UK on all things Fury-Whyte, Spence-Crawford, MTK fallout and more; @Canelo checks in from his training camp, talks Bivol, GGG. Links: bit.ly/3dzkTNl https://t.co/rtuI6UIMLa

Canelo Alvarez not planning to retire any time soon

At 31 years old, Canelo Alvarez is in his prime. He's also quickly accomplishing nearly every goal that he could possibly ever imagine.

Alvarez is currently in the midst of securing his legacy. While one could already argue that his legacy is secure, he's still looking to improve. With his light-heavyweight title bout with Dmitry Bivol and a trilogy bout with Gennadiy Golovkin on the horizon, he's not planning on quitting anytime soon.

Alvarez discussed his future in an interview with TMZ Sports. The Mexican superstar noted that he's not looking to consider retirement for another six or seven years at the earliest. He said:

"I hope a long time, because I'm gonna miss boxing when I'm retired. Right now, 6 years more, 7, 5, I don't know... I love boxing. I love a challenge. I love that adrenaline. I need to accomplish everything to be in the books of history of boxing. That's why I'm here and I love what I do."

See Alvarez's interview below:

31-year-old Canelo Alvarez says retirement isn't even on his mind, telling us he's got 6-7 years left of fighting, and hopes to further cement his legacy as one of the greatest boxers ever. tmz.com/2022/04/24/can…

Edited by Harvey Leonard

