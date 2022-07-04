"I feel proud of myself" - Canelo Alvarez on coming off a defeat against Dmitry Bivol ahead of Gennadiy Golovkin trilogy 

Canelo Alvarez recently spoke to the media about his last bout, a loss to Dmitry Bivol. Canelo is determined to show that the defeat has not affected him in a detrimental manner:

“Nobody like to lose, but I take the risk, I feel proud of myself because I take the risks but I don’t need to take that kind of risks but I like it because I like that kind of risk, that challenge and I feel proud of myself. I don't, I'll feel sad after the loss, but I take the risk because I want to be a great. I am looking for greatness, when you are looking for greatness there's a lot of hard things in front of you.”

Watch the full interview here:

Undisputed Super Middleweight Champion Canelo Alvarez has overcome all challenges at the weight class. En route to becoming undisputed, Canelo conquered champions Callum Smith, Billy Joe Saunders and Caleb Plant. He decided his next challenge would be moving up to light heavyweight and facing WBA Champion Dmitry Bivol.

The bout did not go as Canelo would have hoped, as he finished on the wrong end of a unanimous decision defeat. Bivol landed a huge number of shots in the bout. Hypothetically, if Canelo were to have taken that punishment from hard-hitting IBF, WBC, and WBO Light Heavyweight Champion Artur Beterbiev, it is likely that he would have been stopped.

Canelo Alvarez must first overcome Gennadiy Golovkin before he seeks to avenge his loss

Canelo feels could defeat Bivol in a rematch. 'Cinnamon' has to defeat long-term rival Gennadiy Golovkin next, but he has a rematch penciled in with Bivol after that.

Both times Canelo faced Golovkin, the scorecards were controversial with many believing that Golovkin deserved to win both bouts.

Watch Canelo vs. GGG 1 here:

Golovkin’s best days have been at middleweight where he has won multiple world championships and is a two-time unified champion. The trilogy fight against Canelo Alvarez will be in the super middleweight division for the Mexican’s championships.

