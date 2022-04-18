"The prophecy turned out true" - Eddy Reynoso reveals his very first conversation with Canelo Alvarez

Canelo Alvarez and Eddy Reynoso have been working together since the Mexican P4P king was a 15-year-old amateur.

The boxer-trainer duo have accomplished record-breaking feats and won multiple titles. In the first episode of Canelo Unwrapped, released by DAZN Boxing, Reynoso reveals the first conversation he had with Canelo:

"The first day we met, I asked him who he looked up to. Since Chololo Larios was world champion then, he said he wanted to be like Chololo. Then Chololo told him, 'You'll be better than me.' In the end the prophecy turned out true and he's gone further than Chololo."

Canelo Alvarez is currently prerparing to add another belt to his name. In his last fight, Canelo made history by becoming the first-ever Undisputed Super Middleweight Champion by beating Caleb Plant. Since that fight, the 31-year-old has made it very clear that every time he steps into the ring he's trying to make history.

In his second visit to the Light-Heavyweight division, Canelo will take on the hard-hitting WBA Light-Heavyweight Champion of the world Dmitry Bivol. This fight will be huge for Canelo because not only will he be able to add another belt to his name but, if he wins, he can secure a trilogy fight against Gennadiy Golovkin.

Canelo Alvarez and Eddy Reynoso describe the feeling of performing in the US in front of Mexican fans

In the same episode, both Canelo and his trainer and manager Eddy Reynoso talk about living the American dream and performing in the United States. Canelo described what it feels like:

"When the fans start chanting 'Canelo, Mexico', obviously you get more motivated and excited."

Eddy Reynoso added:

"It's very nice getting to the arena and you see the mariachi band, the people are really happy. It's like a Mexican carnival, that makes us proud because we come from Mexico, to the United States, that's where you really feel the fans' support. You see they are living, as they say, the 'American Dream'."

Canelo Alvarez will receive a lot of Mexican support in his next fight against Dmitry Bivol. The fight is scheduled to take place on May 7th which is Cinco de Mayo weekend.

Canelo busted out the mariachi band who played Final countdown for his walkout

