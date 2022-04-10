"I highly recommend it"- Canelo Alvarez opens up on following a strict vegan diet ahead of fighting Dmitry Bivol

Canelo Alvarez is following a strict vegan diet as he prepares to take a trip back to the 175 lbs division against WBA Champion Dmitry Bivol on May 7 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The pound-for-pound king seems optimistic about the results and is all praise for the plant-based meals he's been consuming.

A few days back, several pictures of light heavyweight Canelo took social media by storm, sending several fans into a frenzy. While Alvarez currently appears to have the perfect fighting physique, the vegan diet might be a good reason for it. In a chat with ESPN Deportes, the Mexican star said:

"I feel very good, my body has adapted very well, I feel strong, my stomach is very good, I highly recommend it."

Canelo Alvarez is not the first high-performing athlete to have encouraged plant-based diets. Tennis stars Novak Djokovic, and Venus Williams did the same, with several more personalities chiming in a similar frame.

Watch Novak Djokovic talking about his plant-based diet below:

For Canelo, this unique approach might be for this particular camp as he has already outlined plans for the future. On attaining a potential win over Dmitry Bivol, Alvarez will consider a trilogy clash against Gennadiy Golovkin.

Canelo's current conditions verify his potential across multiple weight categories. It wouldn't be too shocking if he moves up to the cruiserweight division as he was already eyeing a clash against WBC 190 lbs Champion Ilunga Makabu months back. For that, Alvarez’s upcoming fight will hold a lot of importance.

Canelo Alvarez is close to becoming an all-time legend

Aged 31, Alvarez is already a four-division world champion, holding an active resume of 57-1-2. He looks likely to remain active for several more years. And with his current activeness, the Mexican star can rightly attain a miraculous number on his record.

Canelo Alvarez v Dmitry Bivol - Press Conference

Upon winning the cruiserweight world title, Alvarez will become a five-weight champion, cementing his place as an all-time legend. However, he seems to have fulfilled the criteria already. Mexico has always been the birthplace of umpteen legendary boxers, and Alvarez is clearly in the top-tier slot of that list.

Alvarez is currently working with several promoters as a free agent. He is in terms with Matchroom Promotions but could move into PBC or any other stable if offered the right name at the right price. This expands Canelo's radar of grabbing the biggest fights of the time.

