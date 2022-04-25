"We didn't have many things" - Canelo Alvarez talks about his childhood in part 2 of DAZN documentary

Canelo Alvarez discussed his formative years in the second episode of Canelo Unwrapped on DAZN. Canelo explained how he came from a poor family with six older brothers which helped him become the phenomenal fighter he is today.

The Mexican is now considered the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world and has made millions of dollars throughout his career. Alvarez is set to add to his sensational resume by challenging Dmitry Bivol on May 7 for the WBA Light Heavyweight Championship and Gennadiy Golovkin in September provided he wins his upcoming bout.

Here's what Canelo Alvarez said in the second episode of Unwrapped on DAZN:

"My childhood was short but very good. We struggled in the sense that we didn't have many things. But that's all I knew so there was no need to be unhappy. Because my dad didn't own a house, we would move from town to town, from rental to rental. Having so many older brothers makes you competitive in life. I was always the smallest so I had to make a bigger effort."

Canelo Alvarez on why he began boxing

Later on in the episode, Canelo Alvarez explained why he decided to start boxing and labeled his oldest brother Rigoberto Alvarez as his biggest inspiration:

"I started because of my oldest brother, I saw his professional debut. Since then it's like my eyes turned into glove-shaped hearts. Since then I said 'I want to be a boxer'. Since then I couldn't get it out of my mind. Then he moved for two years to Tijuana. I would ask him 'Please take me with you, I want to be a boxer like you'. But my dad wouldn't let me go."

Watch the full video of Canelo Unwrapped: Episode 2:

Canelo turned pro in 2005 and was only 23 years old when he fought Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2013. The pound-for-pound king has had 60 bouts in his career so far and is already considered one of the best Mexican boxers of all time.

It remains to be seen if Canelo can keep breaking records and be considered as one of the best ever when he finally hangs up his gloves. The Mexican star is only 31-years-old and plans to keep fighting for another six or seven years.

