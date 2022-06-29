"He is smart" - Canelo Alvarez continues to praise Gervonta Davis

Canelo Alvarez revealed that Gervonta Davis is his favorite fighter to watch. In a recent interview, Alvarez spoke well of 'Tank:'

“He’s strong. He’s smart. He’s very confident. There is a lot of things.”

Watch the video here:

Dan Canobbio @DanCanobbio Canelo told me that Gervonta Davis is his favorite fighter to watch today



Gervonta Davis is the No.1-ranked lightweight, according to BoxRec. Davis is the WBA (Regular) Lightweight World Champion, while Devin Haney holds the WBA (Super) Lightweight Championship.

'Tank’ is a knockout artist, stopping 25 of his 27 opponents before the fight went to decision.

Davis has also won championships at two other weight classes. Davis was WBA (Super) and IBF Super Featherweight Champion, while also previously holding the WBA (Regular) Super Lightweight Championship.

In his last fight with Rolly Romero, Davis sold out the Crypto.com Arena. The likes of A-list celebrities, such as Madonna, were present in the crowd. On social media, former NFL MVP and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson tweeted his approval for Davis.

Watch 'Tank' KO Rolly Romero:

Gervonta Davis is a notably bitter rival of Ryan Garcia, whom Canelo had some not-so-pleasant things to say about. Garcia and Canelo were former stablemates, with both being trained by Eddy Reynoso. Garcia recently left the gym to join up with Joe Goosen, and since then Canelo has been critical of ‘KingRy’.

Gervonta Davis is considered to be one of the best lightweight fighters

Davis versus Haney is the fight most want to see next. Devin Haney travelled to Australia to beat George Kambosos Jr. to become the undisputed lightweight champion of the world. Whilst Haney won the championships fairly in the ring, there is still some debate as to who the best fighter in the division is.

Watch Davis call out other fighters at lightweight:

George Kambosos Jr. beat an injured Teofimo Lopez to become the undisputed champion at lightweight. After the fight, it was revealed that Lopez was battling an injury, with one doctor claiming that Lopez was lucky he was not dead. Whilst it was a great win on paper, Kambosos Jr. was not considered the best fighter in the division.

As such, Haney entered the bout with Kambosos Jr. as the favorite. Haney and Davis are considered the two best fighters in the division, so a bout between the pair would be ideal next.

