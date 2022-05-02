Watch: Canelo Alvarez reveals the best thing about being a boxer

Canelo Alvarez has been training to be a boxer ever since he was 15-years-old, when he entered Eddy Reynoso's gym for the first time. The Undisputed Super-Middleweight Champion of the world was first inspired by watching his brother make his professional boxing debut.

In a recent interview with DAZN Boxing, Canelo sat down and answered 10 quick-fire questions. One of the questions was in regards to his favorite part of being a boxer. Canelo replied:

"Everything that comes with boxing. The routine, the training, the discipline. Making weight is really hard but I even miss that sometimes, so I think it's all of it. I think when fight night comes my favorite moment is when I'm doing my ring walk. I get goosebumps hearing the people and the music. To bring Mexico to any venue where I'm fighting."

Canelo Alvarez is known for his larger-than-life ring-walks. He brings prominent Mexican and Spanish musicians to perform during them. His next fight is on May 7th, which is Cinco De Mayo weekend. Expect an extravagant Mexico-themed ring walk.

Eddie Hearn @EddieHearn FIGHT WEEK!!! Huge Cinco de Mayo fight week in Las Vegas as P4P King @canelo challenges @bivol_d for his World light heavyweight championship!! @daznboxing FIGHT WEEK!!! Huge Cinco de Mayo fight week in Las Vegas as P4P King @canelo challenges @bivol_d for his World light heavyweight championship!! @daznboxing 🇲🇽 🔥 https://t.co/7gC1GadtJJ

Canelo Alvarez talks about how he began following Tiger Woods

The Undisputed Super-Middleweight Champion of the world loves golf and plays it in his spare time. The Mexican has competed in his share of ProAm tournaments and is pretty good at golf. In a recent interview with DAZN Boxing, he spoke about who his favorite golfer was:

"Tiger Woods, I've obviously always been a fan of his. When I started playing golf I would watch videos of him and I think he's the best of all time."

This is not the first time Canelo has expressed his admiration for the American. Canelo has previously expressed his desire to play a round of golf with the living legend.

