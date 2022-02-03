Watch: Canelo Alvarez's impressive performance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Canelo Alvarez is participating in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. In the competition, professional golfers and celebrities compete to take home the trophy. The competition takes place at Pebble Beach in California every year and has become one of the most recognized spots on the PGA Tour.

Canelo is a big golf fan and spends a lot of time on the golfing range.

Take a look at his performance:

The Unified Super-Middleweight Champion of the world was very excited to take part in this year's tournament and he has not disappointed. It has shocked fans and commentators to see just how good Canelo is. The commentator asked 'Cinnamon' how he got so good, so fast. Alvarez replied saying he practiced every day for four hours.

When asked how he manages time to train, he revealed that he trained in the gym for five hours in the morning followed by a four-hour golf session. Canelo Alvarez made an impressive attempt at the Million Dollar Hole In One For Charity. Canelo hit a straight line 82 feet away from the hole, which landed on the back of the green and rolled back down towards the hole. He was just 11 inches away from a hole in one.

Canelo Alvarez took over as the leader of Round 5, heading into the final of the tournament. He is looking to add a trophy to his belt collection.

Canelo Alvarez wants to play a round of golf with Tiger Woods

In an interview with Steve Bunce for BT Sport Boxing, Alvarez spoke about Tiger Woods. At the time, Canelo was preparing to take on Caleb Plant for the title of Undisputed Super-Middleweight Champion. Bunce showed Canelo a number of pictures of great athletes and asked Canelo what he thought about them. When he showed Canelo a photo of Woods, Canelo called him 'The God'.

Take a look at the interview:

Also Read Article Continues below

Bunce then asked Canelo if he's played with Tiger Woods. Canelo said he has not played with him but would love to. Bunce then told Canelo that he should ask him. Alvarez revealed he has but Tiger Woods has not denied or accepted his request yet.

Edited by John Cunningham

LIVE POLL Q. Can Canelo win the Pro-Am? Yes No 0 votes so far